Preview: Hurricanes at Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to rely on a third-string goaltender for nearly a month, but they hope they can make a run now that top netminder Cam Ward is healthy and appears to be back on his game. Ward, coming off his first win since a 10-game injury absence, will be in goal when the Hurricanes visit the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday in the front end of a home-and-home series. “These last two games, I have felt like my old self,” Ward said after Sunday’s 35-save effort.

New Jersey’s offense has hit a wall, producing four goals in the last three games - including one each in back-to-back losses to Anaheim and Winnipeg. “I hate to say it, but we’re kind of used to it a little bit,“ said goaltender Martin Brodeur, who has dropped two in a row following a five-start winning streak. ”You just hope that we stay in games.” Patrik Elias, who has netted the lone goal in each of the last two games, has a four-game point streak against the Hurricanes.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (9-10-5): Former No. 1 overall pick Rick DiPietro, signed to a professional tryout contract by Carolina when Ward and backup Anton Khudobin were hurt, appears to have abandoned his comeback attempt - at least with Carolina. DiPietro was granted his release by the American Hockey League’s Charlotte Checkers after going 0-4-0 with a 5.18 goals-against average in five appearances. Hurricanes general manager Jim Rutherford told the New York Times that DiPietro lacks confidence, ”So he’s probably thinking too much while the game’s on, which isn’t a good thing.”

ABOUT THE DEVILS (9-10-5): Admittedly, the bar was not set too high for rookie defenseman Jon Merrill to make a better impression than in his NHL debut on Nov. 3, when he lasted three shifts before suffering a concussion and facial lacerations. Merrill was an emergency recall for Monday’s game versus Winnipeg and saw 15-plus minutes of ice time while registering a pair of shots. ”You could see his composure and his ability to move the puck,” coach Peter DeBoer said. “Tough circumstances to throw him in, and I thought he handled himself very well.”

OVERTIME

1. Hurricanes F Kevin Westgarth was suspended two games for boarding Ottawa D Mark Borowiecki on Sunday.

2. Devils F Jaromir Jagr is tied with former Pittsburgh teammate Mario Lemieux (690) for ninth place on the all-time goal-scoring list. He’s also tied with Gordie Howe for the most career game-winning goals (121).

3. Carolina won two of three meetings last season, but New Jersey prevailed in the last one 4-1.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Hurricanes 2