December 24, 2014 / 3:11 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Hurricanes at Devils

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The New Jersey Devils look to break even on their four-game homestand when they host the Carolina Hurricanes in the finale on Tuesday. New Jersey sandwiched a rare shootout victory over Tampa Bay between a pair of shutout losses over the first three contests of its stretch at Prudential Center, the latter being a 4-0 setback to Washington on Saturday. The Devils have dropped six of seven games (1-4-2) since posting a 2-1 triumph at Carolina on Dec. 8, when Jaromir Jagr scored the tying goal and set up Adam Henrique’s power-play winner in a 5:01 span late in the second period.

That defeat was part of the current stretch during which the Hurricanes have lost eight of nine contests (1-7-1). Carolina’s offense has been nearly non-existent this month as the club has scored more than one goal only twice in 10 games - netting two on those occasions. That output would have been enough for a victory on Sunday, when the Hurricanes suffered a 1-0 loss to the New York Rangers in the opener of their three-game road trip.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, MSG Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (9-20-4): Jordan Staal’s season debut isn’t far off as the veteran center took part in Monday’s practice. Staal suffered a broken fibula in September after appearing in all 82 games for Carolina last campaign. The Hurricanes have earned a league-low eight points on the road (3-13-2) and haven’t won away from home since topping Pittsburgh on Nov. 28.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (12-17-6): New Jersey could have its leading goal scorer back soon as Mike Cammalleri participated in practice Monday. The 32-year-old left wing, who tops the team with 11 tallies, has missed the last four games with a lower-body injury. Veterans Patrik Elias and Martin Havlat did not practice due to illness and were being tested for the mumps.

OVERTIME

1. Hurricanes G Anton Khudobin played well against the Rangers, making 30 saves, but still fell to 0-8-2 on the season.

2. New Jersey G Cory Schneider is expected to make his league-leading 32nd start.

3. Carolina LW Brendan Woods could make his NHL debut versus the Devils after being recalled from Charlotte of the American Hockey League on Monday.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 2, Devils 1

