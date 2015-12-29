Preview: Hurricanes at Devils

The Carolina Hurricanes are seeking their first three-game winning streak since the end of October when they visit the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night in the second meeting between the teams in four days. Carolina skated to a 3-1 home victory over the Devils on Saturday night before edging reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago 2-1 on Sunday.

The Hurricanes are on a 7-3-1 roll and have won three of their last four behind a defense that has permitted five goals in that span. “We’re going the right way,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “We play more of a puck-possession game. Our D skate better and is very young. That’s exciting.” New Jersey has won only once in its last five games (1-3-1) and has been limited to a single goal in each of the losses. The struggling Devils have not managed back-to-back victories since Nov. 12-14.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, MSG-Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (15-16-5): After scoring his first 12 goals of the season on the power play, defenseman Justin Faulk has netted even-strength tallies in his last two games to move within one of matching his career-high total of 15 set last season. Hurricanes forward Elias Lindholm did not practice Monday due to an undisclosed injury and is expected to be a game-time decision. Netminder Cam Ward has split his last four decisions despite surrendering a total of five goals, including a 19-save effort in Saturday’s win over New Jersey.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (17-14-5): In an effort to snap New Jersey out of its doldrums, coach John Hynes shuffled his lines and split up his No. 1 defensive pairing of captain Andy Greene and Adam Larsson. “We need a jolt,” Devils forward Lee Stempniak told NJ.com. “We’ve sort of been stagnant offensively for a bunch of games. We haven’t won back-to-back games in a month and a half. I think part of that is stemming from not producing enough offense. Hopefully change brings a lot of energy and we can get on a roll.” Forward Kyle Palmieri scored his career-high 15th goal in Saturday’s matchup.

1. Hurricanes F Jeff Skinner has 10 goals and three assists in 20 games versus New Jersey.

2. Devils leading scorer Michael Cammalleri has one goal and two assists in his last nine games.

3. Carolina has killed off 13 of 14 penalties in the past eight games.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 4, Devils 2