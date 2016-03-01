Preview: Hurricanes at Devils

The New Jersey Devils and Carolina Hurricanes are sitting just outside the playoff picture in the Eastern Conference, but that didn’t prevent them from being among the busiest clubs at Monday’s NHL trade deadline. The Devils are within five points of the final playoff spot and Carolina is another point back entering Tuesday’s clash at New Jersey.

Coming off back-to-back lopsided losses that dropped them to 1-5-0 in their last six games, the Devils made three separate deals Monday, the most notable involving the trade of leading scorer Lee Stempniak to Boston. ”If we were in a playoff spot, I don’t think I would have done that,” said New Jersey general manager Ray Shero, who picked up a 2016 fourth-round draft pick and 2017 second-round selection in the deal. The Hurricanes started their fire sale on Sunday by dealing captain Eric Staal to the New York Rangers and forward Kris Versteeg to the Los Angeles Kings. Carolina wasn’t done wheeling and dealing, sending veteran defenseman John-Michael Liles to the Bruins.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, MSG-Plus (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (28-26-10): Carolina has plenty of young talent on the blue line to withstand the loss of Liles, who fetched prospect Anthony Camara along with third- and fifth-round picks in the 2017 draft. General manager Ron Francis admitted trading three veterans for five draft picks and three prospects may not play well with the team’s fan base. ”I still believe in the guys in the locker room, and I know they’re not going to quit,” Francis said. “I wouldn’t put it past them to continue to surprise people down the stretch.”

ABOUT THE DEVILS (30-26-7): Defenseman Eric Gelinas, who has not played since Feb. 8 and has complained about his playing time, got his wish when New Jersey shipped him to the Colorado Avalanche for a third-round draft pick in 2017. The Devils also cut ties with former first-round pick Stefan Matteau, sending him to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for another underachieving forward in Devante Smith-Pelly, who has six goals and six assists in 46 games. New Jersey added a defenseman Monday by acquiring David Warsofsky off waivers from the Pittsburgh Penguins.

OVERTIME

1. Stempniak was dealt at the trade deadline for the third consecutive season.

2. Carolina has scored four goals during a three-game skid and plays seven of the next eight contests away from home.

3. Following Tuesday’s game, New Jersey plays five of its next six on the road - including three against the top teams in the Pacific Division.

PREDICTION: Devils 3, Hurricanes 1