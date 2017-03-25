Their playoff hopes all but given up for dead 2 1/2 weeks ago, the Carolina Hurricanes have turned things around and surged back into contention for the second wild card. Buoyed by a nine-game point streak (6-0-3), Carolina moved within five points of the final playoff spot entering Saturday's matchup at the Eastern Conference-worst New Jersey Devils.

The Hurricanes were 11 points out of a playoff slot following a loss to league-worst Colorado on March 7, which was their 10th defeat in 12 games (2-7-3). Rather than pack it in, Carolina has withstood a schedule featuring a wave of postseason contenders and kept its point streak intact by winning at Montreal for the first time in more than five years. "The guys know what's on the line," Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. "We still believe and we're going to keep going about our business." New Jersey has been in a tailspin for more than a month, losing 13 of 15 (2-11-2), but has outscored Carolina 10-4 in winning all three matchups this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolina, MSG-Plus2 (New Jersey)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (32-27-13): Well-traveled forward Lee Stempniak, who joined his 10th team in 12 seasons when he signed with Carolina in July, showed the value of a veteran presence down the stretch with his first two-goal game since Oct. 18. "We've been on a good run here," Stempniak said after beating Montreal. "We're playing complete games and we're not giving up much." Forward Jeff Skinner continued his goal-scoring binge with his sixth in the last four games to boost his season total to 29.

ABOUT THE DEVILS (27-34-12): Kyle Palmieri, who scored one goal and set up another in the last meeting against Carolina, reached 50 points for the second straight season in Thursday's loss at Toronto and has five goals and three assists in his last six games overall. Defenseman John Moore scored a pair of goals Thursday to match his career-best total of 19 points, established with the Devils last season. Rookie center Pavel Zacha is on a streak with assists in six consecutive games.

OVERTIME

1. Hurricanes F Elias Lindholm has four goals in his last six contests to extend his career-best point streak to nine games.

2. New Jersey has scored a power-play goal in six consecutive games.

3. Carolina has killed off all 15 penalties in the past eight contests.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Devils 2