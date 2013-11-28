Hurricanes 4, Devils 3: Defensemen Justin Faulk and Ron Hainsey scored goals as visiting Carolina sent New Jersey to its third consecutive defeat.

Patrick Dwyer extended his goal-scoring streak to three games with a short-handed tally and Tuomo Ruutu also scored as part of a three-goal second period to help the Hurricanes take control. Cam Ward turned aside 19 shots to win his second straight start.

Jaromir Jagr moved past Hall-of-Famer Mario Lemieux for ninth place on the all-time list with his 691st career goal while Travis Zajac and defenseman Andy Greene also tallied for the Devils, whose three-game skid has followed a three-game winning streak. Martin Brodeur made 18 saves in absorbing his third straight defeat after a five-game winning streak.

Faulk’s wrister from the right point at 6:44 was the lone goal of the opening period, and the Hurricanes broke it open in the middle session. Captain Eric Staal set up Ruutu for a snap shot at 1:50 to make it 2-0 but Zajac countered 2 1/2 minutes later, finishing a 2-on-1 rush by beating Ward between the pads from the left side.

Hainsey restored the two-goal advantage with a shot from the left point that deflected off the stick of New Jersey’s Patrik Elias and over the left shoulder of Brodeur before Dwyer stole the puck from Greene and slipped a backhander between Brodeur’s pads at 15:43. Greene atoned for his miscue by beating a screened Ward with a slap shot at the 8 1/2-minute mark of the final period and Jagr cut the deficit to one with 1:47 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dwyer’s goal was his second short-handed tally of the season and the first surrendered by the Devils. ... With Brodeur making his third straight start in net, backup G Corey Schneider admitted he was “frustrated” by his lack of playing time and likened it to the situation where he was stuck behind Roberto Luongo in Vancouver. “I can’t seem to escape it,” Schneider said. ... The Hurricanes were without F Kevin Westgarth, who began serving his two-game suspension for a boarding hit on Ottawa’s Mark Borowiecki.