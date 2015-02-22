(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in Game Notebook.)

Devils 3, Hurricanes 1: Tuomo Ruutu ignited a three-goal first period as New Jersey improved to 3-0-0 on its six-game homestand.

Adam Henrique and defenseman Andy Greene also scored in the opening 20 minutes as the Devils improved to 9-1-2 in their last 12 at home to draw within eight points of Boston for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Keith Kinkaid made 17 saves before being injured and Cory Schneider stopped 14-of-15 shots in relief.

Jeff Skinner scored in the third period for Carolina, which lost for the fourth time in six contests. Anton Khudobin turned aside 16 shots in dropping his fourth consecutive start (0-3-1).

Ruutu burned his former team midway through the first period, tipping in defenseman Adam Larsson’s one-timer from the high slot to open the scoring. Henrique doubled the lead 93 seconds later on a breakaway, forcing a turnover by Hurricanes blue-liner John-Michael Liles and beating Khudobin between the pads, before Tootoo circled the net and fed Greene in the slot for his first tally in 71 contests.

Kinkaid was more than halfway home in his bid for his first career shutout when he was hurt making a move to stop a shot by defenseman Justin Faulk with 6:01 remaining in the second period. Schneider kept the shutout intact until Skinner scored with 6:04 to play - his fourth goal in the last six games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Devis C Scott Gomez assisted on Ruutu’s tally to tie Bobby Holik (472) for fifth place on the franchise’s career points list. ... Carolina snuffed out three power-play chances and has killed off 59 of its last 62 short-handed situations. ... Ruutu has recorded two goals and three assists against the Hurricanes since they dealt him to New Jersey last season.