Khubodin, Hurricanes stop Devils in shootout

NEWARK, N.J. -- Carolina Hurricanes backup goaltender Anton Khubodin almost got to the Christmas break without recording a single victory, going winless (0-8-2) in 10 games before Tuesday night.

“I wasn’t frustrated at all, but it was a tough time for me,” Khubodin said. “I was just trying to focus on my game and trying to get the win. It had been a long time, almost three months. It wasn’t like the hockey gods didn’t want me to get a win. I thought that maybe it wasn’t going to happen this year.”

Khubodin doesn’t have to worry about that any longer, because Chris Terry scored in the fourth round of the shootout, giving the Hurricanes a 2-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils in a matchup of two struggling teams at the Prudential Center.

Khubodin made 18 saves in regulation and overtime, then made another three in the shootout to preserve the victory for the Hurricanes (10-20-4). Carolina won for only the second time in 11 games.

“There were a lot of things going through my mind,” said Khubodin, who earned the 34th win of his NHL career in 68 starts. “I was saying, ‘C‘mon now, please score.’ But in the overtime, we had some good chances, so I didn’t focus on things I couldn’t control. We then finally found a way to get the win. I‘m happy it happened.”

Defenseman Ron Hainsey, who scored the tying goal with 8:01 left in the third period, was also happy for the team’s backup to Cam Ward.

“It’s a big deal for everyone,” said Hainsey, who scored his first goal of the season in a night of firsts for the Hurricanes. “He played tremendous hockey the last game in New York (a 1-0 loss to the Rangers on Sunday), and we couldn’t get him a win. We just hadn’t been able to get him a win before tonight.”

Hainsey said that he had no idea what happened on his goal.

”We were able to get a fortunate bounce to get one off my leg,“ Hainsey said. ”I don’t know if it got me or (right winger Pat Dwyer‘s) stick, but I felt something. We had about five world-class shots at (Devils goalkeeper Cory) Schneider in the period that we could have put ourselves up.

“The first five to 10 minutes of the third period, we carried the play, so if you’re doing that, you have a good chance to get the equalizer. We were getting good shots. Schneider just kept making saves.”

Schneider kept the Devils (12-17-7) in the game for most of the night, making 33 saves and two more in the shootout, but he couldn’t stop Terry’s backhanded shot that gave the win to the Hurricanes (10-20-4). New Jersey lost for the eighth time in 11 games and the third time in a now-concluded four-game homestand.

Devils center Stephen Gionta scored the game’s first goal with 6:28 remaining in the first period, his third of the season and his first in seven games.

However, it wasn’t enough, as Khudobin was finally able to emerge victorious.

“I always wake up in the morning with a positive attitude and think that today is the day,” Khudobin said. “My life wasn’t going to end after another loss. I just kept doing what I have been doing and hoped that a day like this would come. Now, I hope the wins keep coming.”

NOTES: The mumps epidemic that is plaguing the NHL struck the Devils again. C Patrik Elias and LW Martin Havlat sat out the game and were being tested for mumps. Devils D Adam Larsson missed nine games with the illness but returned to action Tuesday. ... New Jersey activated LW Mike Cammalleri off the injured list before the game. Cammalleri, who leads the Devils with 11 goals, missed the previous four games with a lower body injury. ... The Hurricanes recalled rookie LW Brendan Woods from Charlotte of the AHL, and he made his NHL debut. ... Both teams are struggling in December, with the Hurricanes posting a 3-7-1 record this month and the Devils going 3-6-3. ... The Devils are still without captain and D Bryce Salvador (lower body), LW Ryan Clowe (head injury, believed to be a concussion), LW Dainius Zubrus (leg lacerations) and promising rookie D Damon Severson (ankle fracture).