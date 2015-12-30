Devils get late bounces to edge Hurricanes

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils, mired in a stretch of four losses in five games, were in need of some puck luck against the Carolina Hurricanes on Tuesday night.

The Devils finally had some bounces go their way -- three, in fact.

Defenseman David Schlemko’s ricochet goal off a Hurricanes defender with 3:05 remaining capped a third-period comeback and gave the Devils a 3-2 victory over the Hurricanes at Prudential Center.

“I think that’s how we drew it up,” Schlemko quipped about his goal, which seemed unlikely when he was unable to control a pass from center Travis Zajac and had to chase the puck into the corner. “Throw it in the corner, put it off their guy and in. It was a lucky bounce, but sometimes you need that to find a way to win. We’ll take it.”

About 10 minutes earlier, right winger Kyle Palmieri tied the game at 2 with his 16th goal as a shot by defenseman Jon Merrill glanced off his skate and past Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward, who had almost nothing going his way in the game while making 21 saves.

In the second period, with the Hurricanes leading 1-0, Ward allowed a goal by left winger Bobby Farnham that was a centering pass that caromed off a defender near the crease and into the top of the net.

The Devils trailed 2-1 entering the third period as Hurricanes center Eric Staal scored twice in the second, once off an odd-man rush and again from a sharp angle along the goal line. The Hurricanes (15-17-5) were 20 minutes from reaching the .500 mark for the first time this season before a frustrating third period.

“We’ve had a few of those (losses) that have been pretty tough,” Staal said. “This one definitely hurt us. ... I thought we picked up our game as it went on. We had the lead in the third period. Just some unfortunate bounces, some ugly goals. That’s how you score nowadays and they were able to do that.”

Devils goaltender Keith Kinkaid turned away 26 shots for his third victory of the season, one that looked to be in doubt with five minutes to play. After pushing across to stop a shot attempt from right winger Kris Versteeg, who had two assists, Kinkaid had a hard time returning to an upright position.

An official stopped play so Kinkaid could be examined by a trainer, although he remained in the game and said afterward it was just a cramp.

“I just wanted to get whistles and not force too many rebounds,” Kinkaid said. “I just wanted to keep us in the game.”

The win moved the Devils (18-14-5) to within one point of the second wild-card spot, while the inconsistent Hurricanes just can’t seem to turn the corner and climb into playoff contention. They are 7-4-1 in December and close 2015 at home Thursday against the league-leading Washington Capitals.

“I liked us through the final 40 minutes,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. “We made a lot of plays, hung onto it, starting to become more of a puck possession team and generate more quality chances. I like where it’s headed.”

The Devils are headed to Ottawa to face the Senators on Wednesday in search of their first back-to-back wins since Nov. 12 and 14.

“We’re going to have to enjoy this until we get on the planet,” said Devils coach John Hynes, who was rewarded for an overhaul to his lines and defense pairings before and during the game. “When you look at (Ottawa), they’ve got a lot of high-end offense. We’ll get prepared for those guys and make sure we come back with a strong effort.”

NOTES: Hurricanes LW Nathan Gerbe (lower body) did not play and has been out since Nov. 22. ... Hurricanes RW Elias Lindholm (undisclosed) was in the lineup after being considered a game-time decision. ... Devils LW Patrik Elias (knee) was placed on injured reserve and has missed four consecutive games. The 39-year-old has played in just 13 games this season. ... Devils LW Bobby Farnham was activated off IR and was in the lineup for the first time since Dec. 8. ... Devils LW Tuomo Ruutu (illness) did not play.