Perry ends scoring drought, Ducks top 'Canes in shootout

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- By breaking one of the longest offensive droughts of his career, Corey Perry enabled the Anaheim Ducks to get back on track.

Perry forced overtime with his first goal in 19 games, then Ryan Getzlaf and Ondrej Kase scored in a shootout as the Ducks rallied for a 6-5 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday night at the Honda Center.

"It's been awhile since I've gotten that feeling," Perry said about the exhilaration of scoring. "It's nice to see it hit the back of the net for once and not the goalie."

Goalie John Gibson stopped 29 shots in regulation and overtime, and he used his right leg pad to block Jeff Skinner's shootout attempt to secure the victory for the Ducks (13-9-5). Stefan Noesen scored his first NHL goal in his third career game.

The up-and-down Ducks ended a two-game losing streak that followed a three-game winning streak that came after a three-game losing streak.

"In the end, we put our foot on the gas," Anaheim coach Randy Carlyle said. "We had momentum and we were pushing the pace. You have to credit our players for digging deep.

Teuvo Teravainen scored twice for the Hurricanes (10-10-6), who received 33 saves from Cam Ward in losing their sixth successive road game.

"I was happy offensively, but we have to do a better job away from the puck," Carolina coach Bill Peters said. "They scored off a couple of breakdowns."

The Ducks scored twice within 1:31 late in the third period to force a 5-5 tie. Nick Ritchie collected his sixth goal by redirecting Cam Fowler's slap shot from the blue line with 3:59 remaining.

Then with 2:28 left in regulation, Perry ended a streak of 18 consecutive games without a goal by earning his fifth on a shot from the right circle.

"They worked their way through the neutral zone on us way too easy," Hurricanes defenseman Ron Hainsey said. "Two of the goals were right off the rush, and the other one was tipped in.

"We do a really good job most of the time of clogging up the neutral zone and not giving up anything. But we got a little too free-flowing through the neutral zone and gave up some chances."

Carlyle referred to one of his former players while discussing Perry, whose longest stretch of successive games without a goal was 20 in 2005-06, his rookie season.

"I coached Teemu Selanne, and he used to say that goal scoring was like pouring ketchup out of the ketchup bottle," Carlyle said. "Once it starts to flow, then it comes out readily. For a while there, it was sticking. Hopefully, his ketchup bottle is going to start to flow."

Anaheim had a power play for the final 13 seconds of the third period and the first 1:47 of overtime after Carolina's Victor Rask received a high-sticking penalty.

In the middle of the second period, the Hurricanes scored twice in a span of 1:25 to break a 1-1 tie. Jay McClement gave Carolina its first lead with his first goal at 8:45.

Derek Ryan banked the puck off the right boards from his own end to Skinner at the Ducks' blue line. Skinner passed to McClement, who beat defenseman Shea Theodore and lifted a backhand inside the left post.

A similar play extended the visitors' lead to 3-1 at 10:10 of the second period. Lee Stempniak freed Sebastian Aho for a breakaway with a long pass from left boards in the Hurricanes' end. After faking to his backhand, Aho shot the puck under Gibson's right leg pad.

Noesen narrowed the deficit to 3-2 by converting a wrist shot from the top of the slot at 13:52 of the second period. However, Brent Pesce re-established Carolina's two-goal advantage with a slap shot inside the blue line for his first goal of the season 4:46 into the final period.

Ryan Kesler redirected Andrew Cogliano's shot at 8:21 of the third period for his team-leading 12th goal. One minute later, Teravainen converted a wrist shot for his seventh goal to pad Carolina's advantage to 5-3.

Cogliano's seventh goal gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead at 16:57 of the first period. Kesler began the scoring sequence by stealing the puck at the left boards and passing it to Jakob Silfverberg in the left corner.

Silfverberg quickly passed to Cogliano, who one-timed a shot in front of the crease that Ward blocked. Cogliano then backhanded the rebound between Ward's legs.

Anaheim's Sami Vatanen received a tripping penalty one minute later, and Teravainen exploited the ensuing power play to tie the score with 38 seconds left in the first period.

Justin Faulk's cross-ice pass from the left wing inside the blue line hit Jaccob Slavin in the right skate and deflected to Teravainen, who dragged a wrist shot from the right circle off the crossbar.

NOTES: Carolina scratched D Klas Dahlbeck, C Elias Lindholm and D Ryan Murphy. ... The Hurricanes had scored no more than two goals in each of their previous seven road games. ... Hurricanes C Victor Rask needs one point to reach 100 for his career. He had a minus-2 rating and no points Wednesday. ... Anaheim scratched RW Jared Boll, D Korbinian Holzer and LW Rickard Rakell (upper-body). ... The Ducks recalled RW Stefan Noesen from AHL San Diego and sent C Chris Wagner to the same club.