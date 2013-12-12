Preview: Hurricanes at Flames

The Carolina Hurricanes vie for their first win on road trip when they visit the Calgary Flames on Thursday. Carolina was shut out by Vancouver in the opener of its four-game trek on Monday and rallied from a three-goal deficit in Edmonton the following night before dropping a 5-4 decision in overtime. Jordan Staal began the Hurricanes’ comeback in the second period and captain Eric Staal and Jeff Skinner tallied in the third to forge a tie before Edmonton’s Jordan Eberle netted a power-play goal 1:48 into the extra session.

Calgary has been strong defensively of late, allowing two goals or fewer in four of its last five games. The Flames fell to 3-1-0 in those contests on Tuesday, when they suffered a 2-1 home loss to Boston in former captain Jarome Iginla’s return to the Scotiabank Saddledome. Jiri Hudler gave Calgary the lead in the second period, but David Krejci and Reilly Smith scored 1:38 apart late in the third to help hand the Flames their second defeat in three contests.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), RSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (13-13-6): Eric Staal’s goal Tuesday was Carolina’s sixth short-handed tally of the season, tying it with Calgary for the league lead. All six have come on the road, two of which were scored by the captain. Defenseman Andrej Sekera’s offensive surge continued against Edmonton as he notched two assists, giving him 10 points (four goals) over his last nine games.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (11-15-4): TJ Galiardi is expected to return to the lineup Thursday after missing six games with back spasms. The left wing has recorded a goal and five assists in 22 contests this season. A pair of other injured players also could be back soon as left wing Curtis Glencross (knee) has skated with the club each of the last three days and rookie center Sean Monahan (foot) returned to practice for the first time on Wednesday.

OVERTIME

1. The Hurricanes have earned at least one point in seven of their last 10 games (5-3-2), with two of their three regulation losses coming against Vancouver.

2. Calgary assigned LW Lane MacDermid to Abbotsford of the American Hockey League. The 24-year-old collected seven penalty minutes in one game with the Flames after being acquired from Dallas on Nov. 22.

3. Carolina, which concludes its trip Saturday in Phoenix, has scored at least four goals in four of its last five road games.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 2, Flames 1