Preview: Hurricanes at Flames

The Carolina Hurricanes are entertaining postseason plans after entering the All-Star break with a flourish while the Calgary Flames’ bid for a second straight playoff berth has cooled considerably. Fueled by a 7-2-1 mark in their last 10 contests, the Hurricanes look to continue their hot hand on Tuesday when they open a three-game road trip with a date against the sputtering Flames.

Kris Versteeg is making a homecoming of sorts as the 29-year-old is expected to have his family make the two-hour trek from Lethbridge (Alberta) to the Scotiabank Saddledome. Versteeg would love a repeat performance of his last meeting with the Flames, against whom he scored twice in Carolina’s 5-2 win on Jan. 24. Joe Colborne scored in that contest and again versus Dallas the following night, but Calgary mustered just two other tallies during its three-game losing skid. “You can shoot 60 times if you want or shoot from center ice,” coach Bob Hartley told the Calgary Sun of the team’s scoring woes. “I think we have to do a better job around the blue paint. I think we have to be a bit more opportunistic and have quicker releases around the net.”

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, RSN (Calgary)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (23-20-8): Joakim Nordstrom tallied in the first meeting with Calgary as part of a three-game goal-scoring streak. The 22-year-old Swede has worked well with linemates Andrej Nestrasil and Jordan Staal, with the latter setting up two tallies as part of his four-game point streak (one goal, four assists). Victor Rask also scored versus Calgary, with his 12th goal serving as third-best on Carolina and 29th point placing him fourth on the team.

ABOUT THE FLAMES (21-24-3): Ladislav Smid knows he needs to be ready as fellow defenseman Dennis Wideman awaits his fate from the NHL following the veteran’s cross-check to an official in Wednesday’s 2-1 loss to Nashville. “Obviously you don’t want to get in the lineup this way, I feel bad for (Wideman),” Smid told the team’s website. “But for me, I’ve been in and out of the lineup a lot this season so nothing really changes.” Wideman, who is suspended indefinitely by the league, met with NHL officials in Toronto on Tuesday for a disciplinary hearing.

OVERTIME

1. Calgary RW Jiri Hudler scored in the last meeting and has 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in eight encounters with Carolina.

2. Carolina has scored two goals or fewer on 28 occasions this season.

3. Flames G Karri Ramo, who is 1-5-0 in the last six outings, yielded three goals on 19 shots before being relieved in the second period versus the Hurricanes on Jan. 24.

PREDICTION: Flames 3, Hurricanes 2