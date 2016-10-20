Preview: Hurricanes at Flames

After finally breaking into the win column on their fourth attempt, the Calgary Flames will look to build some momentum when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night. The Flames needed to erase three one-goal deficits against Buffalo on Tuesday before pulling out a 4-3 victory in overtime on a tally by Sean Monahan.

Calgary captain Mark Giordano admitted there was some "desperation" following an 0-2-1 start that included a pair of losses to provincial-rival Edmonton. "We needed that one. Anyway we could get it," Giordano said. "I think you'll see guys playing a lot looser and with a lot more confidence." The winless Hurricanes can relate to what the Flames were feeling after suffering their third straight one-goal defeat in a 3-2 setback at the Oilers on Tuesday. Losers of six of eight to start 2015-16, Carolina faces the arduous task of navigating a season-opening six-game road trip.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, FSN Carolina, Sportsnet Flames (Calgary)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (0-1-2): A familiar face will lead Carolina into Scotiabank Saddledome as former Flames forward Lee Stempniak is coming off a two-goal game in Edmonton to boost his team-high totals to three tallies and five points. Stempniak scored 56 seconds apart against the Oilers and is meshing well with linemates Jeff Skinner and Victor Rask. "Stempniak's an underrated guy," coach Bill Peters said. "He's got a heavy stick, and he's strong on the puck. He's a very intelligent player."

ABOUT THE FLAMES (1-2-1): Johnny Gaudreau, last season's leading scorer for Calgary, remains in search of his first goal but rookie Matthew Tkachuk netted his first NHL tally in Tuesday's victory. The No. 6 overall pick in this year's draft, the 18-year-old Tkachuk became the second-youngest player in franchise history to score with his third-period tying goal against Buffalo. "Now I can just focus on playing my game," Tkachuk said. I've got that weight off my shoulders. It's good."

OVERTIME

1. Flames G Brian Elliott, who lost first first two starts versus Edmonton, goes for his first win with his new team.

2. Hurricanes G Cam Ward is 3-3-0 with a bloated 3.62 goals-against average versus Calgary.

3. Calgary is 1-for-16 on the power play and has failed on all 13 chances over the past three contests.

PREDICTION: Flames 4, Hurricanes 3