Preview: Hurricanes at Flyers

Jeff Skinner wasn’t alive the last time the Carolina Hurricanes franchise defeated the Philadelphia Flyers in three consecutive meetings. The Hurricanes’ leading goal scorer looks to guide his team to its third victory against the Flyers in as many outings when it visits the City of Brotherly Love on Tuesday. The then-Hartford Whalers actually won their sixth straight over the Flyers back on April 15, 1992 - a full month and a day before Skinner was born.

Carolina fell for the third time in four contests Sunday as it dropped a 5-3 decision to Tampa Bay. Philadelphia has lost four of its last six (2-2-2) - with its latest setback coming in disheartening fashion. Matt Read scored twice, but the Flyers watched as a two-goal lead in the third period evaporated en route to a 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Monday afternoon.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (20-19-9): Carolina did its best to break out of its scoring slump by unleashing a season-high 51 shots on goal against the Lightning. Captain Eric Staal recorded his second multi-point performance in as many days by collecting a goal and an assist against Tampa Bay. Veteran Manny Malhotra, who played in his 900th career game on Sunday, scored the overtime winner in a 2-1 triumph over the Flyers on Nov. 5.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (25-19-6): Wayne Simmonds recorded his 12th goal in 17 contests on Monday and Scott Hartnell notched an assist to join him with four-game point streaks. Simmonds has scored two goals and set up five others during his run while Hartnell has one tally and five assists over the same stretch. Hartnell scored his team’s lone goal on Nov. 5.

OVERTIME

1. Signed to a three-year, $12.3 million contract extension, Philadelphia G Steve Mason likely will be in net on Tuesday. Mason owns a 5-1-1 career mark against Carolina with a 1.85 goals-against average.

2. Skinner set up both of his team’s goals in a 2-1 victory over the Flyers on Oct. 6.

3. Philadelphia RW Jakub Voracek will be re-evaluated on Tuesday after injuring his left hand versus the Islanders.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Flyers 2