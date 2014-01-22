Preview: Hurricanes at Flyers

Mother Nature threw the NHL a curveball on Tuesday as a declared snow emergency in the city of Philadelphia caused the postponement of the Flyers’ home game against the Carolina Hurricanes. The Metropolitan Division rivals will give it a go on Wednesday as the Hurricanes attempt to win their third consecutive game against the Flyers since April 15, 1992 - when they were known as the Hartford Whalers. To put it into context, leading scorer Jeff Skinner was born a full month and a day later.

The NHL also shuffled Carolina’s contest against Ottawa on Friday to the following day - as it honored a rule preventing teams from playing three games on consecutive days. Carolina fell for the third time in four contests Sunday as it dropped a 5-3 decision to Tampa Bay. Philadelphia fell for the fourth time in six outings (2-2-2) as it saw a two-goal lead in the third period evaporate en route to a 4-3 shootout loss to the New York Islanders on Monday afternoon.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), CSN (Philadelphia)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (20-19-9): Carolina did its best to break out of its scoring slump by unleashing a season-high 51 shots on goal against the Lightning. Captain Eric Staal recorded his second multi-point performance in as many days by collecting a goal and an assist against Tampa Bay. Veteran Manny Malhotra, who played in his 900th career game on Sunday, scored the overtime winner in a 2-1 triumph over the Flyers on Nov. 5.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (25-19-6): Wayne Simmonds recorded his 12th goal in 17 contests on Monday and Scott Hartnell notched an assist to join him with four-game point streaks. Simmonds has scored two goals and set up five others during his run while Hartnell has one tally and five assists over the same stretch. Hartnell scored his team’s lone goal on Nov. 5.

OVERTIME

1. Signed to a three-year, $12.3 million contract extension, Philadelphia G Steve Mason will be in net on Wednesday. Mason owns a 5-1-1 career mark against Carolina with a 1.85 goals-against average.

2. Skinner set up both of his team’s goals in a 2-1 victory over the Flyers on Oct. 6.

3. Philadelphia RW Jakub Voracek injured his left hand versus the Islanders and sat out Tuesday morning’s practice.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Flyers 2