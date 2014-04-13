Preview: Hurricanes at Flyers

The Carolina Hurricanes have an opportunity to take a small triumph from their season finale when they visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. The Hurricanes can sweep the Flyers in their season series - something the franchise has not done since moving from Hartford. Carolina posted a 2-1 victory at home on Oct. 6, a 2-1 win in overtime at home on Nov. 5 and a 3-2 triumph at Philadelphia on Jan. 22 in the first three contests of their four-game season series.Philadelphia defeated Keystone State-rival Pittsburgh on Saturday to clinch third place in the Metropolitan Division and set up a date with the New York Rangers in the opening round of the playoffs. Goaltender Steve Mason suffered an upper-body injury in the win, meaning Ray Emery is likely to start the season finale. Cam Ward won his last start for the Hurricanes on Friday and could get the nod over Anton Khudobin, who has struggled recently.

TV: 3 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Carolina), CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (35-35-11): Jeff Skinner reached 30 goals for the first time since his rookie season, matching his career-high of 31 set in 2010-11. Defenseman Justin Faulk has a team-leading five points (two goals, three assists) in six April contests. Jiri Tlusty has a goal in each of his last two games but has just 16 in 67 contests after scoring 23 in 48 games last season.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (42-30-9): Philadelphia elected to scratch injured defenseman Nicklas Grossmann, who has been using a walking boot prior to games. Defenseman Mark Streit has a goal and seven assists on a five-game streak to reach 40 points for the fifth time in his career. Zac Rinaldo will serve the final contest of his four-game suspension on Sunday, making him eligible to return for the playoffs.

OVERTIME

1. Since the 2004-05 lockout, Philadelphia had a 23-4-4 record against the Hurricanes heading into this season.

2. Ward’s career numbers against the Flyers are ugly: a 3.16 goals-against average and .891 save percentage in 19 appearances (17 starts).

3. A win for the Flyers would give them 25 home victories on the season.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 4, Flyers 3