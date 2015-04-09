Preview: Hurricanes at Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers have played the role of spoiler to perfection down the stretch and now have a chance to avenge their most recent defeat when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. The Flyers have knocked off playoff hopefuls Chicago, Pittsburgh (twice) and the New York Islanders in the past two weeks and look to win three in a row for the first time since a four-game run to close out January.

Philadelphia is riding a seven-game point streak (4-0-3) but one of the setbacks in that span was a 3-2 shootout loss at Carolina on Saturday afternoon in its final road game of the season. That defeat dropped the Flyers to a dreadful 10-20-11 mark away from home and 3-11 in the shootout - two big reasons why they missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. The Hurricanes have also struggled mightily on the road, dropping five straight since winning at Columbus on March 15 to fall to 11-25-4. Carolina has won three of four meetings this season versus Philadelphia - with each win coming at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolina, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (29-40-11): Carolina is coming off consecutive one-goal losses at Buffalo and Detroit despite outshooting its opponents by a combined 84-50, including a 52-shot barrage against the Sabres. Chris Terry celebrated his 26th birthday by collecting a goal and an assist in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss to the Red Wings to give him six points in his last seven games. “It’s been really good for my confidence. Playing more minutes and getting an opportunity, I want to take advantage of it,” Terry said. “I want to show the coaches I can play in that top nine.”

ABOUT THE FLYERS (33-29-18): Brayden Schenn has made a seamless transition from center to right wing, scoring four times in the last four games following his last-second tally to stun the Islanders on Tuesday night. “First time I’ve ever played on right wing and I actually like it better,” Schenn said. “Just off the rush, you’re able to make more plays, see more of the ice, get off the boards a little bit more.” Schenn, who on Monday was named the league’s Second Star of the Week, needs two more goals to match last season’s career-high total of 20.

OVERTIME

1. Philadelphia has scored a power-play goal in seven straight games, converting on 9-of-23 chances.

2. Hurricanes F Jeff Skinner has scored seven times in 16 games versus the Flyers but is mired in a 16-game goalless drought.

3. Flyers F Jakub Voracek has 12 points in his last eight games and trails Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby and John Tavares of the Islanders by two points for the league scoring title.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Hurricanes 3