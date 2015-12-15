Preview: Hurricanes at Flyers

Defenseman Justin Faulk has been the driving force behind the Carolina Hurricanes’ surge on the power play. With 12 goals with the man advantage, Faulk looks to fuel the Hurricanes to their third straight victory on Tuesday when they conclude a four-game road trip against the Philadelphia Flyers.

“We’re kind of starting to see the results,” the 23-year-old Faulk said on the heels of his third straight multi-point performance in Saturday’s 5-4 victory over Arizona. “If we put in the work and work hard every night, good things happen.” Speaking of defensemen, Philadelphia’s Shayne Gostisbehere continues to impress as the rookie scored his fifth goal in a 3-1 setback to Dallas on Friday. The 22-year-old Gostisbehere also tallied on Nov. 23 as the Flyers posted their second 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes in a nine-day stretch.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (12-14-4): Rumored to be involved in potential trade talks, Jeff Skinner is doing his best to drive up the asking price. The 2011 Calder Trophy winner rebounded from a difficult campaign to score 11 goals this season - including six in his last five games. Skinner has been held off the scoresheet in both meetings with Philadelphia last month, but recorded 13 points (seven goals, six assists) in his previous 17 encounters.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (12-12-6): Signed to an eight-year, $66 million contract extension in the summer, Jakub Voracek has mustered just one goal this season - albeit in overtime against Carolina on Nov. 14. The 26-year-old found himself on the move in practice as he was shuffled to left wing - a position he has yet to play in his NHL career - to compete on a line with Wayne Simmonds and Sean Couturier. “I’ve never played left (wing) to be honest. It’s a new thing, hopefully it’s going to work,” said Voracek, who is well off the pace of last season’s career-high totals in assists (59) and points (81).

OVERTIME

1. Carolina is 7-for-17 on the power play in the last five contests.

2. Flyers captain Claude Giroux and Voracek have recorded four points apiece in the first two meetings with the Hurricanes.

3. Faulk needs one power-play goal to break a tie with Risto Siltanen (1983-84) for the franchise mark among defensemen.

PREDICTION: Flyers 3, Hurricanes 2