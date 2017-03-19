Preview: Hurricanes at Flyers

It will take a tremendous effort by either the Philadelphia Flyers or Carolina Hurricanes down the stretch - and plenty of help - to qualify for the postseason. But a victory in their contest in the City of Brotherly Love on Sunday will be a good start for one of the Metropolitan Division rivals.

Carolina already has been on an impressive run, earning points in each of its last six games (4-0-2) after posting a 4-2 home triumph over Nashville on Saturday. The string of success has pulled the Hurricanes even in points with the Flyers with one game in hand as both sit seven behind Toronto for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia is slumping at the wrong time, as it has lost four of its last five contests following Thursday's 6-2 setback at New Jersey. The Flyers scored a total of 10 goals while winning two meetings with the Hurricanes in October before dropping a 5-1 decision at Carolina on Jan. 31.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, CSN Philadelphia

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (30-27-12): Jeff Skinner recorded his second two-goal performance in four contests Saturday to increase his team-leading total to 25 tallies, but Elias Lindholm has been hot in his own right. The 22-year-old Swede is riding a six-game point streak during which he has collected two goals and four assists after netting his first career short-handed tally against the Predators. Rookie Sebastian Aho has notched an assist in each of his last two games but has gone five contests without a goal since registering his 20th on March 9 against the New York Rangers.

ABOUT THE FLYERS (32-30-8): Steve Mason participated in practice Saturday after exiting the loss to the Devils with muscle cramps caused by dehydration. "The amount that I sweat and the salt level, we try and keep up on it, but sometimes it's hard," the 28-year-old goaltender, who has lost three of his last four starts, told the team's website. "The amount that I drink during a game, it's ridiculous. But the amount that I sweat just counteracts it." Wayne Simmonds, who scored his 200th career goal in Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh, needs three to match the career high of 32 he set last season.

OVERTIME

1. Skinner recorded two goals and two assists in the first three meetings with the Flyers this season.

2. Philadelphia RW Matt Read is one assist shy of 100 for his career.

3. Carolina G Eddie Lack has won three of his last four starts, allowing a total of four goals in the victories.

PREDICTION: Flyers 4, Hurricanes 2