Hurricanes at Flyers, ppd.: Tuesday’s game was postponed after the city of Philadelphia declared a snow emergency.

The Metropolitan Division rivals will meet on Wednesday (6 p.m.), which was originally slated to be an off day for both teams. In order to prevent the Hurricanes (20-19-9) from then playing three days in a row, the NHL moved Friday’s tilt against Ottawa to Saturday (noon).

The Flyers (25-19-6), who have dropped four of their last six (2-2-2), are off on Friday before hosting Boston the following day.

The postponement is the second of the season for Carolina, which saw its Jan. 7 road game versus Buffalo altered due to a blizzard. That contest was rescheduled to Feb. 25, thereby trimming the teams’ Olympic breaks by one day.

Carolina has posted a pair of 2-1 victories over Philadelphia this season, with the latter coming in overtime on Nov. 5. The Hurricanes haven’t won three in a row against the Flyers since April 15, 1992 - when they were known as the Hartford Whalers. Leading scorer Jeff Skinner was still a month and a day away from being born.