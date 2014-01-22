Hurricanes at Flyers, ppd.: Tuesday’s game was postponed after the city of Philadelphia declared a snow emergency.

The Metropolitan Division rivals will meet on Wednesday (6 p.m.), which originally was slated to be an off-day for both teams. In order to prevent the Hurricanes (20-19-9) from then playing three days in a row, the NHL moved Friday’s contest against Ottawa to Saturday (noon).

The Flyers (25-19-6), who have dropped four of their last six (2-2-2), are off on Friday before hosting Boston the following day.

The postponement is the second of the season for Carolina, which saw its Jan. 7 road game versus Buffalo altered due to a blizzard. That contest was rescheduled for Feb. 25, thereby trimming the teams’ Olympic breaks by one day.

Carolina has posted a pair of 2-1 victories over Philadelphia this season, with the latter coming in overtime on Nov. 5. The Hurricanes haven’t won three in a row against the Flyers since April 15, 1992 - when they were known as the Hartford Whalers. Leading scorer Jeff Skinner was still a month and a day away from being born.