Hurricanes 6, Flyers 5 (SO): Captain Eric Staal and Jeff Skinner each scored twice in regulation to help visiting Carolina record its first regular-season series sweep of Philadelphia since the franchise was located in Hartford.Manny Malhotra also scored for Carolina, which won all four of its games against the Flyers by a one-goal margin. Staal added the only tally in the shootout, while Anton Khudobin made 39 saves and was 3-for-3 in the bonus format.

Wayne Simmonds scored twice, defenseman Kimmo Timonen had a goal and an assist and Matt Read and Sean Couturier also tallied for Philadelphia, which finished the season with points in four of its last five games (3-1-1) and will face the New York Rangers in the opening round of the playoffs. Calvin Heeter stopped 33 shots in his first career NHL start.

Skinner jumped on a rebound after Heeter misplayed the puck behind the net for his career-best 33rd goal to put Carolina up 5-4 with 4:21 remaining in regulation. Simmonds flipped a loose puck over Khudobin with 10 seconds remaining for his career-best 29th goal to send the game to overtime. Staal scored on a forehand deke in the opening round of the shootout, while Khudobin turned aside attempts by Jason Akeson, captain Claude Giroux and Couturier.

Staal scored his second of the contest 17 seconds into the second period to give the Hurricanes a 4-1 lead, but the Flyers stormed back with three goals in 3:32 to knot the score after 40 minutes. Timonen scored a power-play goal and Simmonds capitalized on a giveaway 10 seconds later, and Couturier capped the comeback with a beautiful forehand deke on a breakaway at 15:32 of the period.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Flyers finished the season with a 3-8 record in shootouts. Carolina was 2-4. … Philadelphia LW Scott Hartnell was ejected for spearing in the third period and could be suspended to start the playoffs. … Staal’s multi-goal game was his second of the season. He also scored two against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 27 and finishes the campaign with 21 - his lowest full-season total since his rookie campaign.