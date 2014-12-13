EditorsNote: Making fixes in lede

Flyers score early to rout Hurricanes

PHILADELPHIA -- Center Sean Couturier scored less than a minute into the game, and four other Philadelphia Flyers contributed goals in a 5-1 rout of the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

The Flyers won their second straight game and third in the last four.

Right winger Claude Giroux and center Brayden Schenn each added two assists, and goaltender Steve Mason made 25 saves for Philadelphia (11-13-5).

“We haven’t had a win like this all year,” Giroux said. “We played 60 minutes. Even in the third period when it was 5-1, we were still playing pretty hard.”

Mason agreed.

“It’s nice to see the guys walking around with a little bit more confidence now,” Mason said. “At the same time, you can’t get too far ahead of yourself. We still have a lot of work to do. This is a good step.”

Carolina center Eric Staal scored his seventh goal of the season as the Hurricanes (8-18-3) lost their fifth straight game and remained tied with the fewest points (19) in the NHL.

The Hurricanes, who started the season winless in eight tries, had put together a strong stretch of hockey to almost reach the .500 mark a month ago. Since then, Carolina has managed just three wins in 15 games.

The Flyers’ first goal came when left winger R.J. Umberger sent a pass into the zone along the boards. Right winger Matt Read won the battle for the puck and passed it to Couturier on the far side of the net. Couturier was stopped twice by Hurricanes goaltender Anton Khudobin but made a fake move away from the net before changing direction and putting his third attempt past Khudobin for the Flyers’ early 1-0 lead.

Midway through the period, right winger Wayne Simmonds one-timed a cross-ice pass from Schenn past Khudobin to give the Flyers a 2-0 lead.

Carolina cut the lead in half on a power-play goal by Staal only 2:06 into the second period. Staal carried the puck down the boards, outracing defenseman Luke Schenn, went behind the net and beat Flyers goalie Steve Mason on a wraparound shot with the puck redirecting off the back of Mason’s skate and into the net.

Any momentum the Hurricanes had from Staal’s goal quickly disappeared, as the Flyers regained their two-goal lead less than three minutes later, scoring a power-play goal of their own.

Giroux sent the puck in to Simmonds on the near side, and Simmonds quickly passed to right winger Jakub Voracek on the far side, who shot the puck into a wide open net for his 11th goal of the season.

“We needed a kill there,” said Hurricanes coach Bill Peters. “Then the Flyers got another quick goal which put the game away in essence. We didn’t have enough to come back.”

The Flyers continued their fast-paced scoring, adding two goals in the next six minutes. Flyers center Scott Laughton scored his first career NHL goal to make it 4-1, and left winger Michael Raffl notched his eighth of the season to extend the lead to 5-1.

For Laughton, the goal was very much welcome.

“When you go 17 or 18 games without scoring a goal, it definitely weighs on your mind a little bit,” Laughton said. “I just tried to stick to what I do, and I knew it would come eventually. I thought I had opportunities every game and had offensive chances. ... just nice to get it out of the way and keep going.”

Neither team scored in the third period. The Hurricanes did ramp up the pressure, tallying 11 shots after just 15 in the first two periods combined, but came away empty.

“These are games for a goaltender that sometimes are harder because you have that time in between shots where your mind can wander,” said Mason, referring to the relative lack of shots in the first two periods. “But I think this was a good time to work on things we’ve been working on in practice and just really start to put them in game situations. Having that kind of lead gives you that sense of comfort out there.”

“It was important for us to go game by game, not looking at the big picture,” Giroux noted of the team’s recent success (3-0-2). “I think we’ve been doing a good job at that, and now we’re starting to have a better record and are slowly climbing up the standings. We’re playing as a team, and when we’re all on the same page, it makes everybody’s job a lot easier.”

Both teams are off until Tuesday, when Philadelphia hosts the Tampa Bay Lightning, while Carolina travels to Montreal.

NOTES: This was the second game in a four-game homestand for the Flyers. They defeated New Jersey 4-1 on Thursday night. ... The matchup is the first of five games this season between the Flyers and Hurricanes. ... A number of Flyers have had vaccine shots recently in light of the spread of mumps around the NHL this season. ... Flyers C Vincent Lecavalier (lower-body injury) was a scratch for the game and remains day-to-day.