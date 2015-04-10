Hurricanes battle hard in win over Flyers

PHILADELPHIA -- Already eliminated from playoff contention and winding down their respective seasons, the Philadelphia Flyers and Carolina Hurricanes did anything but play out the string on Thursday.

On the contrary, both teams played an aggressive, feisty style of hockey as evidenced by several fights and numerous penalties, with Carolina eventually prevailing 3-1.

Notable among the penalties were not one but two fights between Hurricanes defenseman Keegan Lowe, making his NHL debut, and veteran Flyers center Vincent Lecavalier. Lowe handled Lecavalier rather one-sidedly near the end of the first period. Lecavalier showed his displeasure by apparently coming after Lowe midway through the second period. While both players received a fighting major, Lecavalier was also assessed a minor for instigation and a 10-minute misconduct.

“Obviously I was surprised. The first (fight) was just a battle, it ended up happening,” Lowe said. “It’s hockey, right? I’ve no love lost for him. Lecavalier’s a great player, always has been. But if he wanted his lick (with the second fight) and he got it, game’s over and we got the win, so I‘m happy.”

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Flyers

Goals by Hurricanes defensemen Brett Bellemore and Ryan Murphy contributed to that win, with Carolina center Jordan Staal adding an empty-net goal to seal the victory with 39 seconds left.

Jordan’s older brother, center Eric Staal, noted the Hurricanes want to finish as strong as they can despite their dead-last place status in the Metropolitan Division.

“You want to do better than just losing out the string,” Staal said. “We’ll look forward to a good, competitive game at home against Detroit (Saturday night) and go into the offseason looking forward to getting a better start next year.”

Carolina goaltender Cam Ward stopped 27 of 28 shots, while his counterpart across the ice, Philadelphia netminder Ray Emery made 24 saves in the loss. Emery was in net for the first time since taking a loss to the Hurricanes in Carolina on April 4.

“It is definitely more exciting when the game means something,” admitted Emery. “(But) like I’ve said for awhile now, we have pride. I think you see that the effort’s there. You know the year is ending, you want to play well and show that you want to be here (next season). I definitely want to do my best.”

The Hurricanes got on the board 12:48 into the first period when Eric Staal’s shot from the point was deftly redirected by Bellemore as he fell to the ice, the puck sneaking just inside the far post and past Emery for a 1-0 lead.

Philadelphia almost tied the game in the opening seconds of the second period, but Flyers defenseman Michael Del Zotto’s shot from the point was deflected in front of the net and hit the post.

Del Zotto found himself in the penalty box midway through the period, serving a double minor for high sticking. During the resulting Carolina power play, Murphy took a pass from defenseman John-Michael Liles and one-timed a shot past Emery for a 2-0 lead.

The Flyers finally got on the board with 3:41 remaining in the third period on center Sean Couturier’s 15th goal of the season but had any comeback hopes dashed on Jordan Staal’s empty-netter. Couturier acknowledged the Flyers have to work harder especially when playing non-playoff teams. Philadelphia has now lost 12 straight to such clubs.

“It’s mentally getting prepared,” said Couturier. “Getting ready. That’s something we’ll have to do better next year. Come out strong against anybody. Be ready every game.”

Philadelphia concludes its season Saturday afternoon at home against the Ottawa Senators, while Carolina wraps up its campaign with a Saturday home game against the Detroit Red Wings.

NOTES: The Hurricanes reassigned D Danny Biega to their AHL Charlotte affiliate and recalled D Keegan Lowe. Lowe’s father, Kevin, won five Stanley Cup rings with the Oilers and one with the Rangers. ... Philadelphia RW Wayne Simmonds (fractured left leg), C R.J. Umberger (hip), D Luke Schenn (lower body injury) and D Andrew McDonald (fractured right hand) were out. ... Carolina scratched C Riley Nash (head), D Jack Hillen (concussion), and D Rasmus Rissanen (sprained MCL). D Michal Jordan was a healthy scratch. ... The game was the fourth and final meeting between the teams this season. The first three games were won by the home team -- a 5-1 Flyers win on Dec. 13, and a 2-1 win on Jan. 2 and 4-1 victory on Feb. 24 by the Hurricanes.