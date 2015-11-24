Flyers end home losing streak

PHILADELPHIA -- For the first time since Oct. 24, postgame music was blaring from the Philadelphia Flyers’ locker room at Wells Fargo Center.

Finally, there was reason to celebrate.

That’s because the Flyers snapped a six-game home losing streak by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Monday at Wells Fargo Center.

“We’re pushing a lot of small areas in the right direction,” Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol said. “We just have to keep pushing. The feeling and the focus in the locker room is good. Nobody’s comfortable with the won-loss record and that’s a good thing.”

After being shut out the previous two games, the Flyers (7-9-5) snapped a goalless streak of 167:54 with a second-period marker by center Brayden Schenn as Philadelphia earned its first home win in 30 days.

Center Claude Giroux also scored and added two assists for the Flyers, who won for only the third time in the last 14 games (3-7-4).

After Carolina erased a 2-0 deficit in the third period, Philadelphia defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere put the comeback to rest 24 seconds into the extra session with a power-play goal.

“We had about 10 seconds to draw up a play,” Gostisbehere said. “It wasn’t quite the play, but it worked out.”

Meanwhile, the Hurricanes (7-10-4) lost their eighth game over the last 10 (2-4-4).

“We didn’t play very well through 40 and then we found a way to get it tied up,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “To play less than 60 minutes and be able to get a point is good.”

Both teams went with their backup goaltenders.

The Flyers’ Michal Neuvirth (4-3-1) made 31 saves and picked up his first win that didn’t come via shutout.

The Hurricanes’ Eddie Lack (1-4-1) stopped 33 shots and is winless since Oct. 29. Philadelphia put him under heavy attack in the second period to put Carolina in a two-goal hole entering the third.

“We gave up quite a few shots in the second,” Peters said. “There was some quality to go along with the quantity.”

Each goalie was facing offensive-weary teams as the Flyers entered last in the NHL in goals, while the Hurricanes were 28th. After playing true to their rankings in the first period, Philadelphia struck midway through the second.

Schenn finished off some pretty puck movement from Giroux and right winger Jakub Voracek by tipping in a power-play goal for a 1-0 Flyers lead. It was Schenn’s sixth of the season.

“It was nice to see one go in,” Hakstol said. “Obviously, it’s been a while since one’s gone in. So that was good for our group.”

Once Philadelphia scored, it kept coming. Less than five minutes later, Giroux scored a short-handed goal on a rebound off a wrist shot by center Sean Couturier.

“We need to find a way to play like that for 60 minutes, game in and game out,” Giroux said of the second period. “It’s hard to stay focused like that, but good teams do it.”

The Hurricanes cut the deficit in half 7:58 into the third period when center Victor Rask scored off a rebound of his own shot. Neuvirth made a leg save on a slap shot by defenseman John-Michael Liles, but it took a big bounce right to Rask, who put it home for his sixth goal of the season.

Defenseman Brett Pesce tied it on a rebound with 3:45 remaining in regulation.

“The guys did a good job for the most part once we dug in,” Peters said.

It got Carolina to overtime. But given its skid, Philadelphia couldn’t let this one slip.

“They made a good push and part of that is we took our foot off the gas a little bit,” Hakstol said. “Maybe a little bit natural with some of the struggles we’ve gone through. We’ll take a lot of the positives out of this.”

NOTES: Flyers C Sam Gagner (upper body) left the game in the first period and did not return after taking a hit and falling hard to the ice. ... Prior to puck drop, which was delayed to 8 p.m., former LW Rod Brind‘Amour was inducted into the Flyers Hall of Fame, becoming the 24th member. Over parts of nine seasons in Philadelphia, Brind‘Amour played 633 games and totaled 235 goals and 366 assists for 601 points. Overall, he finished 21 NHL seasons and holds the Flyers’ all-time record of consecutive games played at 484. In 10 seasons with the Hurricanes, Brind‘Amour won two Frank J. Selke trophies (NHL’s best defensive forward) and the 2006 Stanley Cup finals. ... Flyers C R.J. Umberger (foot), D Mark Streit (detached pubic plate) and C Ryan White (upper body) remained out of the lineup. ... Hurricanes D Ryan Murphy missed his fourth straight game as he recovers from a concussion. ... C Vincent Lecavalier and D Evgeny Medvedev were healthy scratches for the Flyers. ... LW Nathan Gerbe and D Michal Jordan were healthy scratches for the Hurricanes.