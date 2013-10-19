Preview: Hurricanes at Islanders

After receiving an unexpected gift en route to winning the opener of their four-game road trip, the Carolina Hurricanes look to continue their positive momentum on Saturday, when they visit the New York Islanders. Carolina, which swept a three-game series from New York last season, overcame a two-goal deficit in the third period to claim a 3-2 victory over Toronto on Thursday. Defenseman Ron Hainsey’s clearing attempt caromed off the boards and deflected off the skate of goaltender Jonathan Bernier for the eventual winning goal.

Captain John Tavares scored in a more traditional manner on Thursday - and the tally stood up as the winner in New York’s 3-2 triumph over reeling Edmonton. Tavares has collected four goals and five assists during his six-game point streak and has enjoyed considerable success when facing the Hurricanes. The 23-year-old has netted 12 tallies and set up eight others in 15 career meetings with Carolina.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth (Carolina), MSG Plus 2 (New York)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (3-2-3): Tavares isn’t the only one to thrive at the other club’s expense. Captain Eric Staal has registered 35 points - including 21 goals - in 34 career contests versus the Islanders, while Alexander Semin notched seven points in Carolina’s three wins in last season’s series. As for this campaign, Staal has recorded three goals and two assists in his last six games.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (3-2-2): Evgeni Nabokov has stymied the Hurricanes throughout his career, posting an 8-1-2 mark with a shutout and a slim 2.11 goals-against average. Although saddled with a shootout loss in the teams’ last meeting on April 23, the 38-year-old Russian could pay substantial dividends now that the clubs are competing in the Metropolitan Division. Nabokov made 27 saves on Thursday to notch his 338th career victory - which is 18th-best on the NHL list.

OVERTIME

1. New York has collected six of a possible eight points in four home games (2-0-2).

2. Carolina G Cam Ward snapped a five-game winless streak with his first victory of the season on Thursday.

3. Islanders RW Michael Grabner surpassed last season’s total in assists when he notched his sixth on Tavares’ game-winning goal.

PREDICTION: Islanders 4, Hurricanes 2