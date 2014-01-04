Preview: Hurricanes at Islanders

(Updated: CORRECTION: Islanders vying for four-game winning streak, fixing first graph)

The New York Islanders look to extend their season-high winning streak to four games when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. New York began its run with one-goal victories in Minnesota and Boston before recording a 3-2 overtime triumph over visiting Chicago on Thursday. The Islanders squandered a 2-0 lead before Kyle Okposo scored 58 seconds into the extra session to end the club’s seven-game home winless streak (0-4-3).

Carolina has posted back-to-back overtime wins, edging Montreal at home on Tuesday before defeating the Capitals in Washington two nights later. Jeff Skinner was an offensive force in both victories, scoring a pair of power-play goals and adding an assist against the Canadiens before completing his second

career hat trick 1:20 into overtime on Thursday. The Hurricanes won each of the first two meetings between the Metropolitan Division rivals this season and have posted five straight victories over the Islanders.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), MSG Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (16-16-9): Skinner, whose first career hat trick came on Dec. 5 at Nashville, has posted five multi-goal performances this season and three in his last five games. The 21-year-old has registered back-to-back three-point efforts twice this season, also doing so on Dec. 3 and 5. Captain Eric Staal has attempted to keep pace with Skinner, collecting a goal and four assists over his last two contests.

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (14-21-7): Okposo made a statement to USA Hockey on Thursday, recording a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to eight games one day after being left off the Olympic roster. The 25-year-old native of Minnesota has collected six goals and seven assists during his run and has registered 16 points over his last 11 contests. Thomas Vanek also has been hot, stretching his point streak to seven games with a goal on Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Skinner scored a goal in his only contest against the Islanders this season.

2. New York is 4-9-2 in its last 15 meetings with Carolina.

3. Hurricanes G Cam Ward (lower body) is expected to miss Saturday’s game but could return to face Nashville on Sunday.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Islanders 1