Preview: Hurricanes at Islanders

Special teams play has the New York Islanders ascending toward the top of the Metropolitan Division. With a potent power play and a stingy penalty kill among the league’s top five in both categories, the Islanders vie for their seventh win in eight outings on Thursday when they host the Carolina Hurricanes.

New York scored a power-play goal for the third straight game and Jaroslav Halak recorded his second shutout in three contests in the team’s 4-0 triumph over Calgary on Monday. The Islanders continue to be flawless on the penalty kill, thwarting all 21 short-handed opportunities over the last six games. Carolina has split the first six contests on its seven-game road trip, with two victories over Detroit highlighting the trek. Captain Eric Staal scored to snap a four-game point drought in the Hurricanes’ 3-1 win over the Red Wings on Tuesday and is averaging nearly a point per contest (22 goals, 19 assists in 42 career meetings) versus New York.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolinas, MSG-Plus (New York)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (3-6-0): Rookie defenseman Noah Hanifin received an unexpected night off on Tuesday, thus allowing the fifth overall pick to catch his breath while also giving his team an additional game to decided his NHL future. Once the 18-year-old Hanifin plays in his 10th game, the first season of his three-year entry-level contract is on the books. “It was nice to take a breather, watch and see how it’s supposed to be played,” Hanifin told NHL.com. “If I‘m in against the Islanders, I just hope to keep it going.”

ABOUT THE ISLANDERS (6-2-1): After seeing his six-game point streak come to an end on Monday, captain John Tavares looks to pick up where he left off versus Carolina. Tavares traditionally has torched the Hurricanes, scoring 16 goals and setting up 14 others in 22 career encounters - with three tallies and five assists coming in four meetings last season. Linemate Josh Bailey has notched an assist in two straight contests and totaled five points in his last five games.

OVERTIME

1. New York RW Kyle Okposo has recorded eight of his nine points at home this season.

2. Carolina is 1-for-19 on the power play in its last five contests.

3. The Islanders won three of the four meetings last season.

PREDICTION: Islanders 5, Hurricanes 2