Hurricanes 5, Islanders 3: Jay McClement recorded a pair of goals as visiting Carolina knocked off New York for its third consecutive victory and fifth in seven games.

Brad Malone scored one goal and set up another while defensemen Justin Faulk and Michal Jordan also tallied for the Hurricanes, who posted 36 shots in the first two periods. Andrej Nestrasil added two assists and Cam Ward turned aside 21 shots to win for the sixth time in his last seven decisions.

Nikolay Kulemin snapped a 17-goal drought while captain John Tavares and Michael Grabner also tallied for the Islanders, who saw a four-game winning streak against Carolina come to an end. Backup Chad Johnson made 36 saves for New York.

Grabner snapped a shot over Ward’s glove from the left circle 11:47 into the contest and the Hurricanes tied it with 2:19 left in the first period when a loose puck went in off McClement’s skate. Faulk ripped home a rebound from the left circle on the power play 1:26 into the second period and McClement converted a Nestrasil pass in the slot at 9:50 for a 3-1 lead.

Kulemin cut the deficit with 4:49 left in the middle session, but Malone poked in a loose puck 2:35 later and Jordan converted a cross-ice pass from Jeff Skinner on the power play at 19:52 of the period. Tavares popped in a rebound 10:25 into the third period to pull the Islanders within two, but Ward shut the door from there.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Hurricanes traded D Tim Gleason to Washington on Saturday for a fourth-round selection in the 2015 draft and D Jack Hillen, who logged 17:18 in his debut. …McClement secured his first multi-goal performance since recording a hat trick with St. Louis on Oct. 30, 2010. … Tavares went 13-of-15 in the faceoff circle.