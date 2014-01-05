Hurricanes hold on to beat Islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- Winning back-to-back divisional games this week ensured the Carolina Hurricanes would stay in the Metropolitan Division playoff race. Losing their first Metro game of the calendar year put the New York Islanders closer to falling out of the playoff hunt before their next game against a divisional foe.

Centers Manny Malhotra, Jordan Staal and Brett Sutter all scored in the second period Saturday night and the Hurricanes hung on to beat the Islanders 3-2 at the Nassau Coliseum.

The Hurricanes’ second road win in as many games against a divisional rival -- they edged Washington, 5-4, on Thursday -- moved Carolina within a point of the New York Rangers for a share of third place in the Metropolitan Division.

“These four-point games are enormous,” Hurricanes coach Kirk Muller said. “It’s a way of separating some teams from the other team and in the case (of) teams like us, we need to win these games to stay in the hunt with everybody and not lose ground. So this is a big road trip for us, winning in Washington and winning here -- two tough places. Puts us right back in the race.”

The Hurricanes (17-16-9) won their third in a row despite losing a top center to injury for the second time this week. Eric Staal, a potential Olympian for Team Canada, left in the second period with a lower-body injury. Muller said he would be evaluated Sunday before the Hurricanes host Nashville.

Carolina also lost center Riley Nash to a lower-body injury in a 5-4 overtime win over Montreal on Tuesday.

“It’s been a gutsy three games for us,” Muller said. “It’s a lot to ask of (the remaining centers) and they got the job done in the last three games, especially tonight.”

The two teams were tied 1-1 before Jordan Staal and Sutter scored in a 57-second span late in the second. Sutter’s goal was just the second of his career and his first since Dec. 23, 2008, when he was playing for Calgary.

“It’s a tight race right now and we’re fortunate enough to get our team and our legs going,” Jordan Staal said. “It’s a high that we’re riding and we want to keep riding it and keep playing well. Especially (in) a divisional game -- it’s a big two points for us.”

The Islanders nearly tied it in the final minute. Left winger Thomas Vanek scored a power-play goal with 24.2 seconds left and defenseman Andrew MacDonald fired a slap shot as time expired, but Carolina goaltender Anton Khudobin reached skyward and made the glove save as he fell to the ice.

The last-place Islanders (14-22-7) had won three in a row -- including wins in their last two games against Boston and Chicago, the Stanley Cup finalists from last year -- to move into the fringe of playoff contention. But they suffered defensive breakdowns on all three Carolina goals Saturday.

Immediately after the Islanders killed off two consecutive power plays in the second, Hurricanes right winger Patrick Dwyer pilfered the puck from MacDonald behind the New York net and passed to Malhotra, who beat goaltender Evgeni Nabokov 6:57 into the period.

Jordan Staal was wide open when he took a pass from Dwyer in stride and beat Nabokov from point-blank range with 6:48 left in the second. Following an Islanders turnover, center Jeff Skinner’s shot bounced off Nabokov’s pads before Sutter put back the rebound to give the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead.

“We made some pretty crucial mistakes without the puck tonight,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “Gave them quite a few chances.”

The loss continued a season-long trend of divisional struggles for the Islanders, who are 3-10-3 against the Metro and have lost 12 of their last 13 division games (1-10-2). New York plays its next six games against non-division foes before playing six of its final eight January games within the Metro.

Khudobin, playing in his second straight game after missing 34 contests due to an ankle injury, recorded 38 saves for the Hurricanes.

Center John Tavares scored in the second for the Islanders while Nabokov made 27 saves.

NOTES: The Islanders are one of just five teams to beat both Chicago and Boston this season. Colorado, Dallas, St. Louis and Vancouver have also defeated last year’s Stanley Cup finalists. ... D Matt Donovan, whom the Islanders recalled from Bridgeport of the AHL on Thursday, was a scratch along with C Josh Bailey and LW Eric Boulton. Bailey missed his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury. ... In addition to D Mike Komisarek, a healthy scratch, the Hurricanes also sat C Riley Nash and G Cam Ward, who both had lower-body injuries. ... The Hurricanes swept the Islanders at Nassau Coliseum for the eighth time since moving from Hartford to Carolina in 1997. The Whalers never swept the Islanders on Long Island during their 18 seasons in Hartford. ... Carolina coach Kirk Muller said G Justin Peters will likely get the start Sunday, when the Hurricanes host Nashville. Peters went 7-9-4 in 20 starts while Anton Khudobin was out with an ankle injury. ... The Islanders complete a three-game homestand when they play Dallas on Monday.