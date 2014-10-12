Islanders begin last season in Coliseum with win

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- A playoff-like atmosphere greeted the New York Islanders as they opened Nassau Coliseum for the 43rd and final season on Saturday night. The Islanders certainly appear eager to close the Coliseum with the real thing.

Center and captain John Tavares scored less than four minutes into the game and the Islanders never trailed in beating the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 in an emotional final Coliseum opener in front of an enthusiastic sellout crowd of 16,170.

The Islanders, who will begin playing home games at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center next season, have made the playoffs just once in the last seven years and haven’t won a postseason series since 1993.

But the addition of several new players as well as the return of a healthy Tavares -- who missed the final 22 games of last season with a knee injury suffered while playing in the Olympics - has given long-suffering Islanders fans reason to believe the franchise can head west a winner.

And so far, so good: The Islanders won both games of a home-and-home with the Hurricanes to open 2-0-0 for just the sixth time in franchise history.

“I was just excited to see what the crowd would be like,” Tavares said. “I know a lot of us talked about what it was like against Pittsburgh (in an Eastern Conference quarterfinal series in 2013) and I think we thought we would see something similar.”

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Islanders

Center Josh Bailey scored what proved to be the winner in the final seconds of the second period at about 8:45 p.m. ET -- or 12 hours after fans began gathering for pregame tailgating in the Coliseum parking lots.

The Coliseum appeared completely full at 6:58 p.m., when a montage featuring some of the most memorable moments in team history -- including the goal that Bobby Nystrom scored to win the Islanders’ first Stanley Cup on May 24, 1980, and Tavares’ first goal on Oct. 3, 2009 -- aired in an arena dark except for the light provided by cell phones held aloft by fans.

At 7:05 p.m., Tavares led the Islanders to center ice, where they gathered in a circle and raised their sticks to the fans. After a stirring national anthem, the Islanders raced toward the home net.

“As a player, what more can you ask for?” Bailey said. “Growing up, you dream of coming out to crowds like that. I remember playing ball hockey as a kid just envisioning stuff like that. It was awesome. We’re just happy we can give them something to cheer about tonight.”

Center Cory Conacher, who signed with New York as a free agent on July 1, scored in the first period and center Brock Nelson scored on the power play to break a 2-2 tie 6:47 into the second period.

The Islanders doubled their lead with 3.6 seconds left when raucous cheers erupted after Bailey scored following a turnover in the neutral zone.

“Hopefully, we get a lot more of that going forward,” Bailey said of the crowd’s reaction. “And, hopefully, we can keep doing our part and putting wins on the board.”

Defenseman Johnny Boychuk, whom the Islanders acquired from the Boston Bruins on Oct. 4, had two assists. Chad Johnson, one of two netminders imported during the summer, had 21 saves in his New York debut.

“Sitting in the office prior to the game, it was just like that first game we played the Penguins in the playoffs,” Islanders coach Jack Capuano said. “It was loud. The atmosphere was great. We got the two-goal lead, then found a way to get he third one and we just fed off of the crowd. It was a big win for us.”

Center Jiri Tlusty had his second career hat trick for the Hurricanes, who are 0-2-0 for the second time in the last three seasons and the 12th time overall.

Tlusty scored two game-tying goals in the first period before pulling the Hurricanes within one with 5:59 left in the third when he picked up a loose puck tipped out of the goal mouth by Johnson and fired it past him.

“I think we competed harder tonight,” Tlusty said of the Hurricanes, who lost Friday’s opener 5-3. “We did better things. But they’ve got a real good ‘PP’ and we gave them too many opportunities.”

Hurricanes goalie Anton Khudobin had 27 saves.

NOTES: With Friday’s win, the Islanders improved to 11-21-10 in season openers, the third-worst record among current NHL teams. The second-worst record belongs to the Hurricanes, who fell to 8-19-8 -- including their time as the Harford Whalers -- in openers. ... The Islanders scratched a trio of healthy players: LW Eric Boulton, D Matt Donovan and RW Colin McDonald. The Hurricanes scratched C Jeff Skinner (concussion) as well as the healthy duo of D Brett Bellemore and D Ron Hainsey. ... Of the 20 active Islanders, only nine were active for the 2013-14 home finale against Ottawa on April 8. ... The first-period assist for Hurricanes C Eric Staal was the 400th of his career.