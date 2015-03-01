McClement scores twice to lead Hurricanes over Islanders

UNIONDALE, N.Y. -- The Carolina Hurricanes continued operating like a rebuilding team Saturday morning, when general manager Ron Francis pulled off his third trade of the week.

Hours later, the last-place Hurricanes played more like a team bound for the postseason than did the first-place New York Islanders.

The Hurricanes scored four second-period goals Saturday and went on to beat the Islanders, 5-3, in front of a sellout crowd of 16,170 at Nassau Coliseum.

The win was the third in a row for the Hurricanes (24-30-7), who were long ago eliminated from serious playoff contention but have impacted the race nonetheless by beating the Philadelphia Flyers, who are in 10th place in the Eastern Conference, and Washington Capitals, who are the first wild card, before knocking off the Islanders on less than 24 hours rest.

“It’s obviously a tough time of year, especially for a team in our position,” said center Jay McClement, who collected his first two-goal game in more than four years. “We know there’ll be some changes. That’s the way it is, the way the business goes.”

The newest member of the Hurricanes, defenseman Jack Hillen, played 17:18 on the same day he was acquired from the Capitals, along with a fourth-round draft pick, in exchange for defenseman Tim Gleason.

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Islanders

Hillen is the first NHL player acquired this week by the Hurricanes, who on Wednesday sent left winger Jiri Tlusty to Winnipeg for two draft picks and traded defenseman Andrej Sekera to Los Angeles for minor league defenseman Roland McKeown and a 2016 first-round pick.

“We talk about CTC: Control the Controllable,” Hurricanes coach Bill Peters said. “It’s that time of year for 30 teams. We don’t talk about it. (Players) might talk about it in the back of the bus or back of the plane. It’s business as usual. Just want to try and get better from here to the end of the year.”

The Hurricanes, who traveled from Raleigh late Friday night following a 3-0 win over the Capitals, certainly looked better Saturday than the Islanders, who beat the Calgary Flames. 2-1, on Friday at the Coliseum.

“They traveled and played last night so there’s no excuse,” said Islanders captain John Tavares, who scored in the third period. “As professionals, you’ve got to make sure you’re ready to play and find a way to get the job done. And we weren’t even close tonight.”

The loss cost the Islanders (41-21-2) a chance to ensure they would remain alone atop the Metropolitan Division. The Islanders are two points ahead of the New York Rangers, who play the Philadelphia Flyers later Saturday night.

The Hurricanes were the more energized team from faceoff Saturday, when they outshot the Islanders 41-24, including 10-0 in the first five minutes. But New York scored first on a goal by right winger Michael Grabner scored with 8:13 left.

The Hurricanes regained the momentum with a replay-aided goal by McClement with 2:19 left. McClement’s shot at close range was initially stopped by Islanders goalie Chad Johnson, but the puck bounced off McClement’s skate as his momentum carried him into the crease and skittered past Johnson.

The goal was upheld upon review, which determined McClement did not make a kicking motion.

“My first thought was it’s not going to count, but I think it always helps when they call a goal on the ice,” McClement said. “It’s tough to turn over.”

A power play goal by defenseman Justin Faulk 1:26 into the second gave the Hurricanes the lead for good. McClement scored at the 9:50 mark before a terrific individual effort by Islanders left winger Nikolay Kulemin pulled the Islanders within one with 3:48 left.

Kulemin lost his balance as he was draped by Faulk but managed to shed Faulk and right himself before firing the puck past goalie Cam Ward.

But the Hurricanes responded twice late in the period, first on an even-strength goal by center Brad Malone with 2:14 to play and then on a power play goal by defenseman Michal Jordan with less than eight seconds left.

“To give up those two goals late just killed us,” Tavares said. “We still hadn’t been playing that well up to that point. Get that opportunity to get back into it. Just threw it away.”

Goalie Cam Ward made 21 saves for the Hurricanes. Johnson recorded 36 saves.

NOTES: If Carolina misses the playoffs, the Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers franchise finished 32-26-4-1 (wins-losses-ties-overtime losses) all-time at Nassau Coliseum. ... The Hurricanes scratched RW Patrick Dwyer. ... The multi-goal game was the fourth of C Jay McClement’s career and his first since he collected his lone NHL hat trick while playing for the St. Louis Blues against the Atlanta Thrashers on Oct. 30, 2010. ... The Islanders scratched D Matt Donovan and D Lubomir Visnovsky. ... G Chad Johnson has started four of the last seven games for the Islanders after starting only four times in 24 games between Dec. 23 and Feb. 16.