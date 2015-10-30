Hurricanes cap long trip with OT win over Isles

NEW YORK -- Ron Hainsey used the last bit of energy he had at the end of a 13-day road trip to ensure it would be a winning trek for the Carolina Hurricanes.

The defenseman’s goal with 2:39 left in overtime capped a late comeback Thursday night and lifted the Hurricanes to a 3-2 win over the New York Islanders at Barclays Center.

The Hurricanes (4-6-0) won the last two games to finish their trip -- during which they traveled 9,167 miles and visited Detroit twice to face the Red Wings -- at 4-3-0.

“We’re 4-3 in our seven-game road trip -- nothing to (dislike),” Hainsey said. “It’ll be very, very nice to go home.”

The Hurricanes will have plenty of chances to get comfortable at PNC Arena. Beginning Friday, when they host the Colorado Avalanche, nine of their next 10 games are at home.

“Pleased with the trip,” coach Bill Peters said. “Now we’ve just got to make an effort as a group of 23 guys to do it each and every day.”

On Thursday, Hurricanes goalie Eddie Lack (17 saves) and Islanders goalie Thomas Greiss (26 saves) each made a glove save in the first minute of overtime before a turnover by New York right winger Kyle Okposo led to Carolina’s winning goal.

Center Jordan Staal picked up the loose puck and fired it to Hainsey, who had sprinted down the ice. Hainsey then swooped in on Greiss and fired the puck over the goalie’s left shoulder.

“I was just trying to (get) up the ice as fast (as possible) -- that was all I had,” Hainsey said. “I saw the goalie just move a little bit to the right, so I figured if I could get it back going the other way, I’d have half a chance.”

The goal was the second of the season for Hainsey, whose tiebreaking goal in the third period Tuesday gave the Hurricanes the lead for good in a 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

“Ronnie’s a real good skater, he’s a big man who skates well,” Peters said. “Those are the types of defensemen that I think should be playing in overtime.”

Hainsey’s goal ended a late surge by the Hurricanes, who trailed 2-1 after two periods but outshot the Islanders 17-5 in third period and overtime combined. Carolina got the equalizer when left winger Chris Terry scored with 5:04 left in regulation.

“We know how it is when you get a lead in the third -- you tend to play a little more carefully, you don’t want to lose it,” Hainsey said. “Obviously, we have nothing to lose coming off a long trip.”

The Islanders’ effort after the second period frustrated coach Jack Capuano.

“You can’t have a goal lead (and say) ‘We’re just going to play the way we want to play,'” Capuano said.

Left winger Matt Martin and center Frans Nielsen scored for the Islanders (6-2-2), who lost for just the second time in eight games (6-1-1). Despite the defeat, the Islanders moved into a tie for first place in the Metropolitan Division with the New York Rangers.

“We had the lead, but it started before that,” Capuano said. “That was probably the worst execution that I’ve seen from our team in a long (time), for whatever reason. We just gave pucks back.”

NOTES: Hurricanes C Jordan Staal had his first two assists and points of the season. ... Islanders G Thomas Greiss was credited with the second assist on C Frans Nielsen’s power-play goal in the second period. An Islanders goalie has at least one assist in each of the past 12 seasons. ... The Islanders scratched G Jaroslav Halak and C Ryan Strome, both of whom were sick. ... Islanders coach Jack Capuano said the team had no plans to bring up a defenseman to replace D Thomas Hickey, who is expected to miss a month with an upper-body injury suffered last Saturday. ... The Hurricanes scratched LW Joakim Nordstrom, who has missed eight straight games with an undisclosed injury, as well as D Michal Jordan and C Brad Malone. ... For the third time in franchise history, the Hurricanes played at least eight of their first 10 games on the road. The then-Hartford Whalers had two home games in the first 10 during the 1979-80 season, and the Hurricanes played one home game during the first 10 games in 1999-2000.