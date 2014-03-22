Preview: Hurricanes at Jets

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing in first graph)

The Winnipeg Jets attempt to keep their playoff hopes alive when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday. Winnipeg, which has won two of its last three games, enters the contest against its former division rival six points behind Phoenix for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. The Jets look to post consecutive victories for the first time since Feb. 27-March 1 after recording a 5-4 overtime triumph over Colorado on Wednesday.

Carolina’s postseason chances are even slimmer as it trails Columbus by nine points for the second wild card in the East. The Hurricanes are 1-1-0 on their three-game road trip but have lost three of their last four overall. Winnipeg registered a 2-1 road victory in its first meeting of the season with Carolina as Chris Thorburn scored with 1:03 remaining in the third period to snap a tie.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), CBC (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (30-31-9): Alexander Semin scored both goals in Friday’s 3-2 loss at Chicago, giving him 21 tallies on the season and five in his last seven games. The 30-year-old Russian reached the 20-goal mark for the seventh time in nine NHL campaigns and joined Jeff Skinner as the only members of the team to hit the plateau. Captain Eric Staal notched two assists but saw his goal-scoring drought reach 11 games.

ABOUT THE JETS (32-30-9): Winnipeg could get several key players back Saturday as defenseman Zach Bogosian (upper body) and converted blue-liner Dustin Byfuglien (lower body) are expected to participate in the morning skate. Both players missed Wednesday’s victory while Jim Slater (lower body), who also will skate Saturday, has sat out the last two contests. Byfuglien still ranks first among defensemen with 19 goals despite spending time as a forward.

OVERTIME

1. Hurricanes D John-Michael Liles returned to the lineup Friday after missing six games with a concussion.

2. Winnipeg G Al Montoya is expected to make his fourth consecutive start.

3. Jets RW Blake Wheeler has collected a goal and seven assists over his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Jets 2