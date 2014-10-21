Preview: Hurricanes at Jets

A pair of teams looking to overcome sluggish starts to the season square off at MTS Centre on Tuesday, when the Winnipeg Jets entertain the Carolina Hurricanes. Winnipeg has opened the campaign with one win in its first five games and has struggled to generate much on the offensive end, managing a Western Conference-low eight goals. The Hurricanes haven’t been any better, with zero wins and just two points through their opening four games.

The Jets have struggled mightily since winning their season opener 6-2 in Arizona, scoring just twice over their next four games despite firing at least 30 shots on goal in each of them. The latest loss - a 4-1 defeat to a fatigued Calgary team playing the finale of a six-game road trip - left coach Paul Maurice steaming. Carolina has been somewhat snake-bitten so far, dropping each of its last three games by one goal - the last two coming in extra time.

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (0-2-2): Coach Bill Peters put his team through a rigorous practice Monday in preparation for a four-game trip that will take Carolina through Central and Western Canada. Peters is optimistic about his team’s chances of opening the trek with a victory - and believes more wins may come as a result. “The way I look at it, if we win (in Winnipeg) we’re one game under .500 and away we go,” he said. “You’ve got to choose your attitude going on the road. We’re going to play four good teams, and they’re hungry also.”

ABOUT THE JETS (1-4-0): Winnipeg may indeed be hungry, but it’s also angry. When asked about his team’s mental toughness following the loss to Calgary, Maurice erupted on the media gathering. “It’s not the player’s job to tell you about it,” he said. “I don’t have to open this book up to you and tell you everything that goes on in the room. I understand that you have to work with what you’re given, and I appreciate that. But the accountability in the room is fine ... That’s what we talked about in the room and that’s all you’re getting.”

OVERTIME

1. The clubs split a pair of meetings last season, with the road team prevailing by a goal both times.

2. Maurice went 384-391-99-46 with four playoff appearances in two stints as coach of the Carolina franchise.

3. Winnipeg still is looking for its first power-play goal of the season, having gone 0-for-14 through five games.

PREDICTION: Jets 2, Hurricanes 1