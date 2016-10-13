Preview: Hurricanes at Jets

The Carolina Hurricanes fully endorsed their youth movement two months into last season and, lo and behold, nearly found their way into the playoffs as a result. The young and thirsty Hurricanes look to build off that momentum on Thursday as they visit the Winnipeg Jets in the season opener for both teams.

Former Calder Trophy winner Jeff Skinner scored a team-leading 28 goals for the Hurricanes, who followed up a sluggish start with a promising 27-18-12 mark to remain in playoff contention until four games remained on the schedule. Victor Rask (21 goals) and offseason acquisition Teuvo Teravainen (Chicago) will look to provide a much-needed jolt for an offense that finish 27th in goals per game and 24th on the power play. Former first-round pick Mark Scheifele (team-leading 29 goals, plus-16 rating) has improved his point totals by at least 10 in each of the past three seasons to earn an eight-year, $49 million deal from the Jets in July. Scheifele will need more from his supporting cast if Winnipeg is going to navigate its way through an ultra-competitive Central Division for an elusive playoff berth.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN Carolina, TSN3 (Winnipeg)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (2015-16: 35-31-16, 6th in Metropolitan): Carolina's bread-and-butter of the future is expected to be its defense, headlined by Justin Faulk, whose 16 goals were seventh among blue-liners. Former first-round pick Noah Hanifin and Jaccob Slavin and Brett Pesce are expected to be part of the team's core for years to come, but Carolina's primary issue may come in net as goaltenders Eddie Lack and veteran Cam Ward failed to impress last season. Elias Lindholm saw his scoring dip from 17 goals in 2014-15 to 11 last seaspn, a worrisome detail for the fifth overall pick of the 2013 draft.

ABOUT THE JETS (2015-16: 35-39-8, 7th in Central): Second overall pick Patrik Laine is entering the league with significant fanfare, having drawn comparisons to Finnish countryman Teemu Selanne. Winnipeg's depth on defense is impressive, highlighted by burly Dustin Byfuglien, mammoth Tyler Myers and Tobias Enstrom -- although the sticky contract situation involving the unsigned Jacob Trouba could serve as a distraction. Goaltending likely will remain an issue as highly touted Connor Hellebuyck, Michael Hutchinson and veteran Ondrej Pavelec will contest for playing time.

OVERTIME

1. Winnipeg captain Blake Wheeler has scored at least 26 goals in each of his last three seasons and recorded 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 30 career meetings with Carolina.

2. Hurricanes F Sebastian Aho, 19, collected 45 points in as many games last season in Finland's top professional league and could make the jump to the NHL in 2016-17.

3. The Jets scored just 38 power-play goals in 2015-16 and finished with a league-worst 14.8 percentage.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Jets 1