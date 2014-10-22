Jets keep Hurricanes winless

WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- Winnipeg Jets fans can take their finger off the panic button.

For now.

The Jets ended a four-game winless streak with a 3-1 victory over the still-winless Carolina Hurricanes at the MTS Centre on Tuesday. Winnipeg (2-4-0) earned its first points since a season-opening victory over the Arizona Coyotes.

The Hurricanes (0-3-2) remain the only team in the NHL without a victory this season.

Rookie left winger Adam Lowry scored the winner with his first career goal at 2:37 of the first period, giving the Jets a 2-0 lead. He tipped home a point shot from defenseman Grant Clitsome, who was playing his first game since last December after a back injury ended his 2013-14 season.

“It’s something I’ve dreamed about for a long time,” the 21-year-old Lowry said. “It was a pretty special feeling to tip it and see the puck go through (goalie Anton Khudobin‘s) legs.”

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Jets

He knew he deflected Clitsome’s shot but he wasn’t sure if it would be ruled a high stick.

“I kind of went off on my own and celebrated a little bit and everybody went to Grant,” Lowry said. “I tried to stay a little subdued. Then the guys on the bench realized I got a stick on it, and they were calling for the puck. When they announced it was my goal, I was pretty excited.”

Clitsome said he was happy for Lowry even though there was some debate whether he might have actually scored.

“It’s too bad we didn’t know right off the hop because we didn’t really celebrate with him,” Clitsome said. He added with laugh, “I said he better put the game sheet over his bed and think of me all the time.”

Jets coach Paul Maurice said he was happy with his players’ effort and how they handled the pressure that comes with a four-game slide.

“The (sign) for me isn’t always what happens on the ice, it’s how they’re dealing with each other on the bench and how wired into the game they are,” he said. “Not just about being positive or supportive, but talking about the specifics of what’s happening on the ice. That was really good. It was the whole bench talking about things, that’s when you know your team is connected and into the game. That was as good as it’s been all year and as good as it was at any point last year.”

Clitsome agreed with his coach.

“Between periods and before the game on the bench, there was a lot of communication and a lot of talking,” he said. “We were a confident hockey team, and I think it showed on the ice.”

Outside the visitors’ dressing room, Carolina coach Bill Peters was noticeably frustrated with his team’s inability to get its first win. In particular, he was upset that the Hurricanes gave up two goals before the game was three minutes old.

”The start wasn’t what we were looking for at all,“ he said. ”Then I thought we got away from our structure and we were freelancing and then it made it harder than it needs to be.

“Everyone has to be on the same page and hungry for (a win) to happen.”

Jets left winger Andrew Ladd opened the scoring at 1:57 of the first period. After Lowry doubled Winnipeg’s advantage, Carolina left winger Jiri Tlusty scored on the power play at 7:03 of the opening period.

Winnipeg right winger Dustin Byfuglien capped the scoring with an unassisted goal at 16:26 of the second period.

Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec made 21 saves. Khudobin stopped 23 shots.

NOTES: Hurricanes LW Jeff Skinner made his 2014-15 debut Tuesday after separating his shoulder during the pre-season. ... The Jets don’t have much of a history with the Hurricanes but their coach does. Paul Maurice coached them on two separate occasions, starting in Hartford in 1993 to Carolina in 2003 and then from 2008-11. ... The Jets gave up their first power-play goal of the season against the Flames on Sunday, a 4-1 loss. That snapped a streak of 18 straight penalty kills over four games. ... Jets captain Andrew Ladd is a former fourth overall draft pick of the Hurricanes from 2004. He played parts of three seasons, winning a Stanley Cup in 2006. ... C Eric Staal and C Jordan Staal and D John-Michael Liles are injured and did not suit up for the Hurricanes. ... Jets RW Anthony Peluo and D Adam Pardy sat out.