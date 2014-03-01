Kings 3, Hurricanes 1: Defenseman Alec Martinez scored a power-play goal midway into the third period to snap a tie and Jonathan Quick turned aside 24 shots as host Los Angeles skated to its fourth straight victory.

Justin Williams collected an empty-net goal and an assist for the Kings, who completed a two-game season sweep of Carolina and have won five of the last six meetings. Mike Richards scored to end a 12-game goalless drought for Los Angeles.

Defenseman Andrej Sekera netted his team’s lone goal to extend his point streak to three games for the Hurricanes, who have dropped four straight contests.

With Jiri Tlusty serving a hooking penalty, the Kings broke through on their sixth power-play opportunity at 8:15 of the third period to claim a 2-1 lead. Captain Dustin Brown spotted an unmarked Martinez in the high slot, and the blue-liner deposited a rolling puck past a screened Anton Khudobin (28 saves) for his fifth goal - one shy of his career high.

Richards drew first blood with 56 seconds remaining in the first period as his shot from the base of the right faceoff circle deflected off Carolina defenseman Ron Hainsey and fluttered into the net. Blue-liner Robyn Regehr picked up an assist on the goal, but Sekera’s point shot 41 seconds later caromed off his glove and into the net to tie the game at 1-1.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Hurricanes RW Alexander Semin sat out after suffering a lower-body injury in Thursday’s 4-1 loss to Dallas. The Russian Olympian scored nine goals and set up three others prior to the setback. ... Richards’ tally was just his second in his last 37 games. ... Los Angeles C Jeff Carter scored in the shootout and Quick made 27 saves in their team’s 2-1 victory over Carolina on Oct. 11.