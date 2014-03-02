Kings pull out victory over Hurricanes

Stats in sports can often lead you to what the final answer will be. On Saturday afternoon in Los Angeles, the Kings and Hurricanes were tied after two periods. On the season, the Kings were 11-3-5 when tied after 40 minutes and were 29-4-6 when allowing two or fewer goals.

At 8:15 of the third period, defenseman Alec Martinez blasted a shot past Carolina goaltender Anton Khudobin and the Kings took a 2-1 lead. It was his fifth goal of the season (one shy of matching his career mark of six, set during the 2011-12 season).

“It was a power play and we were telling the defenseman to shoot,” coach Darryl Sutter said of the game-winning play. “Drew (Doughty) and Slava (Voynov) did a good job prior, then Marty (Martinez) went out and did it again.”

When asked to describe things post-game, Martinez offered a few more details, “I saw Dustin Brown turn and I knew he was going to throw it at the net so I thought that maybe a rebound would creep out so I just start creeping down and when I saw, I think there were two guys behind me, I knew I had to go short side and fortunately it went in.”

From there, the Kings never looked back. Yet, the winning formula wasn’t so simple, as it was a penalty parade throughout the game, including Carolina defenseman Mike Komisarek getting whistled three times. The Hurricanes eventually notched 14 penalty minutes on the day, nearly double the eight minutes of infraction time given to the host Kings. They also trailed in shots on goal and hits. However, the visiting team did manage to capture the edge in faceoffs won (53 percent to 47 percent), generally an important stat to win if you plan on having a chance on the scoreboard.

That opportunity never came though, in large part due to the performance of goaltender Jonathan Quick. In the Kings’ last game on Thursday in Calgary, the Olympian recorded a shutout of the host Flames. Here, he stopped 24 of the 25 shots he faced and recorded his 18th win of the season. He’s now just four wins behind Rogie Vachon for the all-time franchise lead in wins. Over the last 18 games, he’s also been lights out, posting a 1.84 goals-against average and a .925 save percentage.

Center Mike Richards had one of his better performances in quite some time for the Kings. First, he opened the scoring at 19:04 of the first period. It was his eighth goal of the year and first since Jan. 18 in Detroit. It also gave him three points in his last four games and, just for good measure, he led all players at the faceoff dot, winning six of 11 draws (55 percent).

Doughty had admitted earlier in the week he was a little tired after returning from Sochi, Russia, but Sutter must have felt Friday’s day off was more than enough time to recharge the batteries of the former Norris Trophy candidate. Against the Hurricanes, Doughty led all players on either bench with 27:02 in total ice time.

Forward Justin Williams sealed the win with an empty-net goal, giving the Kings four consecutive victories for the third time this season. In this recent stretch, they’ve outscored opponents 13-6.

“It was a man’s game,” added Carolina forward Eric Stall. “It was a physical and competitive game. I liked the way we played. We didn’t get the result we wanted and needed, and that’s difficult, but we competed. It was a 1-1 game and they scored on the power play.”

His coach was also pleased with parts of their performance, even if the final score wasn’t in favor of the Hurricanes. “I thought our guys played hard,” Hurricanes coach Kirk Muller began. “But we gave six or seven penalties to their team and eventually it’s going to hurt you. That was a big goal that they scored finally, we just didn’t capitalize.”

Jarret Stoll was named the third star of the game, Doughty second, and Quick first.

NOTES: The game marked the third contest in a season-long five-game, 10-day road trip for the Hurricanes. ... It was also their first of back-to-back games this weekend, as they’ll play in Anaheim on Sunday. ... Carolina had won six straight games when playing the first of back-to-back sets. ... Hurricanes coach Kirk Muller elected to give Anton Khudobin the start in goal, as he had done in 18 of Carolina’s previous 19 games. However, it was Khudobin’s first-ever appearance vs. the Kings. ... D Matt Greene was scratched from the Kings lineup (coach’s decision). ... F Alexander Semin left Carolina’s game on Thursday against Dallas with a lower-body injury and remained out of the lineup vs. the Kings. ... The Hurricanes had not visited Los Angeles since Oct. 20, 2010. In that game, Andrei Loktionov (LAK) and Jeff Skinner (CAR) scored their first NHL goals. ... The Kings entered Saturday’s game having won four of the last five meetings overall and held a lifetime record of 19-11-3 when the two teams have met up in L.A. ... While the standings would suggest their fates are headed in different directions this season, both clubs had scored 147 goals on the year prior to playing each other Saturday afternoon at Staples Center.