Pearson ends drought, lifts Kings past Hurricanes

LOS ANGELES -- Despite a string of rough outings, Tanner Pearson never lost his confidence.

“I think whenever you kind of go into a drought, and obviously I haven’t played my best hockey as of lately, but definitely this game, I think, helped a lot,” the Los Angeles Kings left winger said.

Pearson scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and the Kings held off the Carolina Hurricanes for a 3-2 victory at Staples Center on Thursday night.

Thirty-eight seconds after Carolina center Eric Staal tied the score, Pearson put Los Angeles back on top.

Pearson punched in an attempt by center Mike Richards for his eighth goal and a 3-2 lead at 2:59 of the second. It was Pearson’s first goal since Oct. 26, when he scored two against the Columbus Blue Jackets, a span of 11 games.

Pearson even lost his spot on the noted “That ‘70s Line” -- nicknamed for the trio’s jersey numbers -- which included center Tyler Toffoli and right winger Jeff Carter. However, he said never doubted his abilities.

“That kind of (confidence) comes from working hard, and if you’re not working hard, it’s not going to happen, so you just have to keep on going, and eventually the bounces will go your way,” Pearson said. “Playing with Richards and (left winger Kyle Clifford), they’re both going to be in the opponent’s face, forechecking kind of guys. Richards can make some really good plays, and (Clifford) and I can just go to the net and hope something happens, and today it did.”

Centers Jarret Stoll and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Kings, who won each of their past four home meetings against the Hurricanes.

“I think the first period we took too many penalties, but other than that, we played a better game overall,” Lewis said. “It’s a step in the right direction.”

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 25 of the 27 shots he faced, allowing Los Angeles (11-5-4) to capture its third consecutive win.

“He definitely stood tall when he needed to and helped us get the win,” Pearson said of Quick.

Hurricanes goaltender Cam Ward saved 36 of 39 shots as Carolina (6-10-3) lost for the fourth time in five games.

“It felt close, (but) they did a good job the first two periods of getting on the forecheck and really making it difficult for us to get over, and they were really strong down low,” Staal said. “They were rewarded with a few goals that way.”

Stoll fielded a pass from captain Dustin Brown near the slot and ripped it past Ward for a power-play goal and a 1-0 Kings lead at 7:53 of the first period. It was Stoll’s second goal of the season.

Left winger Jeff Skinner delivered his fifth goal this season, beating Quick on a rush to tie the score at 1 with 2:44 left in the first.

A flurry of goals highlighted the opening three minutes of the second period. Lewis gave Los Angeles a 2-1 advantage just 37 seconds into the period, when he slipped in the puck during a goal-crease scrum. The play was reviewed, but the officials upheld the goal.

The Hurricanes knotted the score on Staal’s power-play goal, scoring on a rebound for his sixth goal at 2:21 of the period.

Seconds later, Pearson delivered the game-winner.

“We had a hard time handling their size and strength on the walls,” Carolina coach Bill Peters said. “They wore us out in the D-zone. They were a heavy team in the offensive zone, and we spent too much time in there tonight.”

The victory allowed the Kings to split the season series. Los Angeles fell 3-2 at Carolina on Nov. 2.

NOTES: The Kings lead the NHL in wins (10) and points (21) at home. ... Los Angeles D Alec Martinez missed his third consecutive game after undergoing surgery on a finger last week. Cs Jordan Nolan and Andy Andreoff also were scratches for the Kings. ... Scratches for the Hurricanes: C Andrej Nestrasil, whom the club claimed off waivers from the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, D John-Michael Liles and RW Alexander Semin. ... Nine of the teams’ past 11 meetings were decided by a goal. ... The Hurricanes resume their five-game trip at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday. They get a three-day break before visiting the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. ... The Kings embark on a three-game road swing beginning Saturday against the Dallas Stars. They also visit the Nashville Predators on Tuesday and the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday before a clash Nov. 29 against the Chicago Blackhawks at Staples Center.