Toffoli , Quick lead Kings over Hurricanes

LOS ANGELES -- Center Tyler Toffoli provided the offense and goaltender Johnathan Quick the defense as the Los Angeles Kings won their fourth game in a row.

Toffoli scored a pair of goals and Quick stopped all 40 shots he faced, sparking the Kings to a 3-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes before an announced crowd of 18,230 at Staples Center on Friday night.

Toffoli extended his streak of goals to a career-high four games as the Kings (4-3-0) defeated the Hurricanes for the fifth straight time at Staples. Center Anze Kopitar also scored and left winger Milan Lucic had two assists for Los Angeles.

“It’s obviously nice to score goals but I think the most important thing for us right now is winning games, and we’ve had a couple of big games here and we’ve got to keep the streak going,” said Toffoli, who had his first multi-goal game this season.

Quick earned his first shutout of the season and 38th overall.

“He played well tonight,” Hurricanes defenseman Ryan Murphy said. “It felt like we got a lot pucks to the net, and had guys in front of him taking away his eyes but unfortunately we couldn’t get one by him. He played a great game.”

Carolina goalie Cam Ward saved 25 of 28 attempts as the Hurricanes (2-5-0), who have managed just two goals in the last three games, lost for the second time in three outings.

“We moved the puck around well,” Carolina forward Nathan Gerbe said. “We had chances but we need to score. We need to get to the net and get in front of the goalies’ eyes.”

Los Angeles prevailed despite being held to single digits on shots on goal in each period. Toffoli’s tally midway through the first period was all they needed though. Carolina outshot the Kings 15-9 in the opening period and 13-9 in the second for a 28-18 advantage but had nothing to show for it.

Meanwhile, the Kings have shaken off a rough start and delivered some solid performances during the past four contests.

“We’re just progressing,” Kopitar said. “We didn’t start off (the season) very hot; now we’re building. Sometimes, it’s not how many goals your score but it’s when you score them.”

After Carolina defenseman Michael Jordan skated off after an interference penalty, Toffoli broke up a scoreless contest. He fielded a pass from defenseman Christian Ehrhoff and fired a winner from the right circle over the shoulder of Ward for a power-play goal and a 1-0 Los Angeles’ lead at 11:06 of the first period.

Toffoli has produced half of the Kings’ offense with six of the team’s 12 goals through seven games. Toffoli capped the scoring with a goal with 2:58 remaining in the game.

His fast start comes as no surprise to Kings coach Darryl Sutter.

“He was early last year, too,” Sutter said. “Last year at this time, (Jeff) Carter, (Tanner) Pearson and Toffoli were carrying the offense part of our team, so it’s not really new. He’s probably just building on last year. Last year, if you remember correctly, he went down with mono and he struggled after that. Now, he’s healthy and strong and feels good.”

The Kings were solid despite playing the second end of back-to-backs after a 4-1 win over the Sharks in San Jose on Thursday night. The four goals were a season high.

Kopitar scored at 8:04 of the third period for a 2-0 advantage. It was Kopitar’s second goal of the season.

“I think our game overall has been a lot better,” Toffoli said. “Making little plays coming out of our zone and creating more zone time in their end and scoring big goals.”

NOTES: Hurricanes D Brett Pesce, who was recalled from the team’s AHL affiliate in Charlotte on Thursday, was scratched from Friday’s contest. Pesce, 20, had a goal and two assists (three points) in three games with Charlotte this season. C Riley Nash and C Joakim Nordstrom also were scratched by Carolina. ... The Kings scratches were D Derek Forbort and C Jordan Weal. ... Friday’s game featured the NHL’s only active goaltenders to win the Conn Smythe trophy in G Jonathan Quick of the Kings and G Cam Ward of the Hurricanes. ... The two clubs split their two meetings last season with each winning on their home ice. ... The Hurricanes head to San Jose to play the Sharks on Saturday, while the Kings visit the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday.