Preview: Hurricanes at Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Martin St. Louis continues to pile up offensive numbers and has produced the most in his career against Carolina Hurricanes. The 38-year-old St. Louis boasts 85 points in 74 games versus the Hurricanes as the Lightning prepare to host their former Southeast Division rival on Saturday. St. Louis collected nine points over the last eight games as Tampa Bay went 5-1-2 and Carolina is 4-2-2 in the same span after a 4-2 loss to Washington at home on Friday.

Goalie Ben Bishop, who is tied for second in the league with 18 wins, is expected to vie for his third shutout against the Hurricanes in three tries. Bishop blanked Carolina 3-0 on Nov. 1, but the Hurricanes have been a different offensive team of late – averaging three goals over the last 12 outings. Carolina captain Eric Staal has often been a thorn in the side of the Lightning, recording 63 points in 59 career games against them.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN Carolina, SunSports (Tampa Bay)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (14-14-7): After his customary slow start, Staal registered 19 points in the last 17 contests to boost a Carolina offense that averaged less than two goals the first 16 games. Jeff Skinner was shut out against Washington, but the former Calder Trophy winner posted nine goals in his last 10 outings and has tallied nine times in 14 games against Tampa Bay. Alexander Semin, who owns 24 goals in 45 career contests against the Lightning, has one point in three games since returning from a concussion.

ABOUT THE LIGHTNING (21-11-3): The line of Alex Killorn, Valtteri Filppula and Teddy Purcell has picked it up the last three games, collecting five goals and three assists over the last three contests. Versatile forward Tom Pyatt could return from a shoulder injury which has kept him out of all but one game for the Lightning, who have been dressing seven defensemen lately. Defenseman Victor Hedman played more than 20 minutes and chipped in with an assist in his return from a lower-body injury Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Tampa Bay has a combined mark of 8-3 in overtime and shootouts while the Hurricanes have won only two of nine in extra time.

2. Carolina rookie C Elias Lindholm, who has seven points in 21 games, joined Team Sweden for the World Junior Championships this week.

3. The Lightning won five of the last six meetings overall, but Carolina is 3-1-0 in its previous four at Tampa Bay.

PREDICTION: Lightning 4, Hurricanes 1