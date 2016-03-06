Lightning 4, Hurricanes 3

TAMPA -- The Tampa Bay Lightning extended their winning streak to a franchise-record nine games, rallying to force overtime and getting a goal there from center Alex Killorn for a 4-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

The Lightning (39-22-4) broke the team mark set during their run to the Stanley Cup championship in 2004. Carolina (29-26-11) had rallied from a goal down to take the lead in the third period, but couldn’t hold on for the road win.

Killorn’s goal -- his 13th of the season -- came with 42 seconds remaining in overtime, after both goalies had denied multiple strong scoring opportunities.

The Lightning, who started the night tied with Florida for the Atlantic Division lead, had seen a 2-1 third-period lead turn into a 3-2 deficit until center Tyler Johnson tied the game with 6:18 left. Right wing Nikita Kucherov had a shot glance off the mask of Carolina goalie Eddie Lack, and Kucherov got the loose puck behind the net and passed it to Johnson, who found the top right corner of the net for his 12th goal of the season.

Tampa Bay got a power play with 3:54 to play but couldn’t convert it, dropping to 0-for-4 on the night, and the game went to overtime, with the Lightning outshooting Carolina 11-5 in the third period.

The Hurricanes, with only two wins all season when trailing after two periods, tied the game early in the third on a power play when center Jordan Staal’s shot went off the chin of Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman, off his knee and bounced past goalie Ben Bishop for a 2-2 score with 16:51 left in the game. Staal’s goal was his 17th of the season and came after Lightning center Valtteri Filppula was called for a tripping penalty with 17:38 remaining.

The Lightning had a major opportunity to take the lead back when Hurricanes center Riley Nash was assessed a double minor penalty for high-sticking when he caught Ondrej Palat in the face behind the Lightning net. But Carolina was able to kill off the four-minute advantage, then scored 37 seconds later when left wing Jeff Skinner scored on a rebound of a wide shot by forward Phillip Di Giuseppe for a 3-2 lead with 9:42 left.

The Lightning took a 2-1 lead into the third period, thanks to two goals from Palat, giving him 10 this season.

After the Hurricanes tied the game late in the second period, Palat answered less than two minutes later, picking up the puck behind the net, circling to the left side and firing a well-screened shot that glanced off the right shoulder of Lack, then banked in off the far post for a 2-1 lead.

Carolina tied the game with 6:36 left in the second when center Victor Rask fired a shot that caromed off the stick of Lightning defender Braydon Coburn and past Bishop for his 15th goal of the season.

The Hurricanes outshot the Lightning 18-15 in the first two periods, but found themselves trailing going into the final period.

Palat put the Lightning ahead late in the first period, scoring on a 1-on-2 by beating defenseman Ron Hainsey twice, then firing a shot past Lack for a 1-0 lead with 3:17 left.

The Lightning had just killed off a Carolina power play. The Lightning had gone 9:51 without a shot on goal before Palat’s goal, and managed only one shot in the final 13 minutes of the period.

NOTES: The Lightning played a second straight game without D Andrej Sustr, who has an upper-body injury. C Jonathan Marchessault was a healthy scratch. Tampa Bay just got D Jason Garrison back after missing 10 games because of injury. ... Carolina played without D Justin Faulk for a fifth straight game due to a lower-body injury, and C Jay McClement missed a fourth straight game because of an upper-body injury. C Andrej Nestrasil, still rostered, is out for the season with an upper-body injury suffered last week. ... The Lightning are back home for one game before going to Philadelphia on Monday to play the Flyers, then returning home for the next two games. Carolina has the opposite, returning home for a game Tuesday against Ottawa before their next five games are on the road.