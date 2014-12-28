Bishop returns to help Lightning past Hurricanes

TAMPA, Fla. -- Goalie Ben Bishop had only been gone four games, but his return from injury gave a lift to the Tampa Bay Lightning in their 2-1 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday night at Amalie Arena.

“He gives us a lot of confidence when he’s on the ice, so it’s really good to have him back,” Lightning coach Jon Cooper said after Bishop improved to 17-6-2 this season and 5-0 for his career against Carolina.

The Lightning (22-11-4) held tight to a one-goal advantage for nearly two full periods until center Alex Killorn scored on a long, high shot with 15:07 left in the third period for the 2-0 cushion.

Carolina (10-21-4) avoided the shutout on a goal with 5:56 remaining by defenseman Andrej Sekera, giving the Hurricanes a chance to tie the score late. Bishop made three saves in the final six minutes to preserve the win, including one in the final minute after Carolina pulled its goalie.

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Lightning

“I felt good. I hadn’t played in two weeks. I really missed it,” said Bishop, who was sidelined by a lower-body injury. “You forget about how much fun it is, especially with that crowd.”

Bishop not only returned healthy but bounced back nicely after losing his last three decisions before the injury, allowing at least three goals in each loss. Bishop came into the game with only one shutout in 26 games, but his career numbers against Carolina were outstanding: a 4-0 record, 1.24 goals-against average and .968 save percentage.

Carolina got strong play from goalie Cam Ward, who had 36 saves and held the Lightning in check for the second time in as many losses this season.

“Cam was good. He’s been real solid for us all year,” Carolina center Eric Staal said. “I’ve been with him a long time. I know what type of goalie he is. He’s been very good this year. It’s been a tough go for us offensively to generate a little bit more, create some more offense and score some more goals. It feels like an uphill battle all year.”

The Lightning went 0 of 6 on power plays, but Killorn came through in the third period with his eighth goal of the season, with assists from right winger Ryan Callahan and left winger Valtteri Filppula. Carolina continued its road struggles with its second loss in Tampa in three weeks.

“Any time you have teams coming off three days of not skating, it probably takes a little bit for everybody to get their hands back,” Hurricanes defenseman John-Michael Liles said. “We ran into some penalty trouble in the third and they were able to dictate the play. The chances we did generate, I thought (Bishop) made some big stops.”

Tampa Bay came in tied with Montreal for the points lead in the Atlantic Division and second overall in the Eastern Conference behind Pittsburgh. Carolina had the second-lowest point total in the NHL, ahead of only Edmonton.

Bishop played for the first time since Dec. 15 and made 15 saves in the first two periods, taking a 1-0 lead into the third. He missed four games with a lower-body injury, and backup Evgeni Nabokov and rookie Andrei Vasilevskiy filled in with a 2-1-1 record.

The lone Lightning goal from 24 shots in the first two periods came from the red-hot line of center Tyler Johnson, right winger Nikita Kucherov and left winger Ondrej Palat, which accounted for all four goals in a win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.

Palat found Kucherov in front of the net and his one-timer beat Ward for a 1-0 lead with 11:10 left in the first period. It was Kucherov’s 15th goal of the season -- second behind only center Steven Stamkos’ 19 goals for the team lead -- and Palat was credited with his 15th assist.

The two teams met 16 days earlier, with the Lightning getting two lucky-bounce goals -- one caroming off a stanchion and one off a defenseman’s skate -- to give Nabokov his first home win with the Lightning.

NOTES: The Lightning’s healthy scratches were D Jason Garrison and LW Jonathan Drouin. The Hurricanes didn’t dress LW Jiri Tlusty (out seven games now with an upper-body injury), RW Alexander Semin (second game, upper body) and D Brett Bellemore (healthy scratch). ... Tampa Bay closes out a three-game homestand on Monday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Carolina is back home Monday to face the Montreal Canadiens. ... Carolina came into the game with a 4-13-2 road record. Only Edmonton has fewer road wins in the NHL. The Lightning, meanwhile, came in with a 13-4-1 record at home. Only Toronto has more home wins.