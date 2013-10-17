Preview: Hurricanes at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to defy the odds, sitting atop the Eastern Conference despite allowing 34.6 shots per game. Toronto will look to continue its best start in 20 years and win for the fourth straight time when it hosts the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. One explanation for the Maple Leafs’ early success could be their potent power-play - they have scored a league-high nine times on 27 opportunities.

Toronto is the first stop on a four-game road trip for the Hurricanes, who will visit the New York Islanders, the Minnesota Wild and the Colorado Avalanche on their first substantial away stretch. Jeff Skinner is leading Carolina in scoring with seven points, regaining the form he showed before a concussion shortened his 2011-12 season. Goaltender Cam Ward is also healthy after being limited to 17 games last season, but he has yet to win a game in five starts.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SportSouth, Leafs TV

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (2-2-3): Carolina won its last road game 3-2 over the Washington Capitals on the strength of 30 saves by Anton Khudobin and a game-winning goal by newcomer Nathan Gerbe. Gerbe has made an impact early after signing a two-way contract with the Hurricanes this offseason, contributing a team-leading three goals as part of five points and averaging over 18 minutes in ice time. Khudobin was placed on injured reserve Monday after suffering a lower-body injury, leaving Ward as the team’s undisputed starter.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (6-1-0): James Reimer made 36 saves in Tuesday’s 4-1 win over the Minnesota Wild, climbing back into the conversation of just which goaltender should be the team’s starter. Jonathan Bernier has a 1.75 goals-against average and .946 save percentage in his first five games as a member of the Maple Leafs and looked like the starter until he allowed five goals in an overtime win against Edmonton on Saturday. James van Riemsdyk, who has five goals in six games, missed Tuesday’s contest with an undisclosed injury and skated briefly at practice on Wednesday. His status for Thursday is unknown.

OVERTIME

1. Signed to a one-year, $1 million deal, Toronto LW Mason Raymond has eight points in seven games after joining the team on a trial basis.

2. Hurricanes captain Eric Staal has 36 points in 33 career games against the Maple Leafs.

3. Carolina has won four of its last five meetings with Toronto.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 4, Maple Leafs 3