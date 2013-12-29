Preview: Hurricanes at Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs hope to avoid extending a club record as they wrap up the 2013 portion of their schedule when they host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday. Toronto set a franchise mark by appearing in its fourth consecutive shootout on Friday, when it came away with a 4-3 victory over Buffalo. The Maple Leafs split the four contests and are 6-4 overall this season in the bonus format.

Toronto must be careful not to overlook Carolina as it prepares to take on Detroit at Michigan Stadium in the Winter Classic on Jan. 1. The Hurricanes have struggled of late, going winless in their last four contests (0-2-2) and posting just one victory in their last eight (1-3-4). Carolina took the first meeting of the season between the teams on Oct. 17, claiming a 3-2 victory at Toronto on a fluke goal by defenseman Ron Hainsey.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), LTV (Toronto)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (14-15-9): After more than two months on the shelf, Anton Khudobin finally will see some action. The goaltender, who has not appeared in a game since suffering an ankle injury on Oct. 13, was assigned to Charlotte of the American Hockey League for conditioning before Friday’s overtime loss to Pittsburgh. Defenseman Jay Harrison was placed on injured reserve with a concussion he sustained on Dec. 21 at Tampa Bay.

ABOUT THE MAPLE LEAFS (19-16-5): Toronto possesses a pair of shootout studs in Joffrey Lupul and James van Riemsdyk. Lupul is a perfect 4-for-4 in the bonus format with three game-deciding goals, including one in each of the team’s last two victories. Van Riemsdyk has converted four of his seven attempts, with two tallies being winners.

OVERTIME

1. Hurricanes LW Jeff Skinner has scored 10 of his 14 goals this season in December.

2. Toronto G Jonathan Bernier is just 2-4-2 in his last eight starts.

3. Carolina is 1-6 in overtime games and 1-3 in shootouts.

PREDICTION: Hurricanes 3, Maple Leafs 2