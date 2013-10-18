(Updated: UPDATING: Editing throughout)

Hurricanes 3, Maple Leafs 2: A fluke goal by defenseman Ron Hainsey capped a third-period rally as visiting Carolina snapped Toronto’s three-game winning streak.

Rookie defenseman Ryan Murphy scored his first NHL goal on a power play and captain Eric Staal also tallied for the Hurricanes, who opened their four-game road trip with a victory. Cam Ward made 24 saves for his first win in six games.

Rookie Josh Leivo scored his first career goal and Joffrey Lupul also tallied for the Maple Leafs, who lost goaltender James Reimer less than a minute into the contest after Leivo collided with Reimer’s head. Jonathan Bernier stopped 34 of 37 shots in relief.

Trailing 2-0 after two periods, Carolina’s comeback bid began with a point shot by Murphy 2:54 into the third with Toronto’s Nazem Kadri serving a tripping penalty. Staal scored on a wrist shot from the slot 3:54 later and an errant pass by Hainsey slid down the ice, caromed off the corner and deflected off Bernier’s skate and in to put the Hurricanes ahead.

Lupul opened the scoring 2:30 into the second period by chipping his own rebound over a sprawling Ward. Leivo extended the lead 4:17 after that, fooling Ward over the glove with a quick wrist shot on a 2-on-1 rush.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Toronto called on local university goaltender Brett Willows to serve as Bernier’s backup after deciding Reimer would not return to the game. … Maple Leafs LW Mason Raymond led all forwards in ice time with 24:49, but finished minus-2. … Carolina has won five of its last six meetings with Toronto.