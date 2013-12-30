Maple Leafs 5, Hurricanes 2: Phil Kessel scored twice to reach the 20-goal mark for the sixth consecutive season as host Toronto avoided a fifth straight shootout appearance.

Nikolai Kulemin and defensemen Paul Ranger and Dion Phaneuf also tallied while Tyler Bozak collected three assists for the Maple Leafs, who went 2-2 as they made a franchise-record four straight trips to the bonus format. Jonathan Bernier turned aside 41 shots in improving to 3-4-2 in his last nine starts.

Nathan Gerbe and blue-liner Justin Faulk scored for the Hurricanes, whose winless streak reached five games (0-3-2). Cam Ward finished with 22 saves.

Kessel kicked off his fourth multi-goal performance of the season when his backhander from along the end line on the left side banked off Ward and into the net with 3:04 remaining in the first period. After Gerbe forged a tie 1:36 into the second with a shot from the left faceoff circle, Kessel converted a feed from James van Riemsdyk with 6:18 left in the session for his team-leading 20th tally and a 2-1 lead.

Kulemin increased the advantage 76 seconds later with a blast from the top of the left circle, but Carolina got back within one during a power play as Faulk’s one-timer from the left circle deflected off Toronto defenseman Cody Franson’s stick and past Bernier with 2:17 to play in the period. Ranger beat Ward with a wrist shot from inside the blue line almost five minutes into the third to restore the two-goal cushion.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Hurricanes dropped to 1-4-4 in their last nine contests. ... Bozak extended both his assist and point streaks to five games. The 27-year-old has recorded a goal and seven assists during the run and has set up a tally in six of his last seven contests. ... Pop music star Justin Bieber, who was born in London, Ont., was in attendance.