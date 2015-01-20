Staal scores twice to lead Hurricanes past Maple Leafs

TORONTO -- The Carolina Hurricanes are healthier now and so is their record.

After overcoming early-season injuries and several close losses, they are beginning to put things together as they showed on Monday with a 4-1 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

“We had key pieces out of the lineup and had some people who were playing in roles where they were asked to do a little bit more,” said center Eric Staal, who scored two goals to lead the Hurricanes. “We just weren’t generating enough offense.”

One of the players who was out earlier was center Jordan Staal, who picked up an assist on both of his brother’s goals.

“It’s definitely tough and frustrating to look back and see where we’re at and where we could have been,” Eric Staal said. “We’re definitely a lot better than we were, say in December. We’re just a different looking team.”

Centers Brad Malone and Elias Lindholm also scored for the Hurricanes (16-25-5), who have won two in a row.

Related Coverage Preview: Hurricanes at Maple Leafs

Center Nazem Kadri scored a power-play goal for the Maple Leafs (22-22-3), who lost their fifth game in a row and have scored two goals in that span. They are 1-6-0 under interim coach Peter Horachek, who replaced Randy Carlyle on Jan. 6. The Leafs have three wins in their past 16 games.

“We’ve underperformed,” Maple Leafs defenseman Dion Phaneuf said.

“We’ve got to stay on course, we’ve got to play hard,” Horachek said. “We cheated in a couple of areas and we gave them some momentum. We didn’t contain some of their forwards down low. ... There’s no easy way out of these things.”

The Hurricanes led 2-0 after the first period and tacked on another goal in the second.

Kadri snapped home a shot from the left faceoff circle at 14:49 of the third period for his 12th goal of the season to deprive Hurricanes goaltender Anton Khudobin of his first shutout of the season. It also snapped the Hurricanes’ streak of consecutive games without allowing a power-play goal at 13 games.

Staal added an empty-net goal, his 15th goal of the season and second of the game, at 18:26 to clinch the game.

“We weren’t perfect but we played hard, we competed and we won back-to-back games on the road for the first time this season,” said Hurricanes coach Bill Peters, whose team also won in Ottawa on Saturday. “So we’re heading in the right direction. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We gave up 30-plus shots, so we weren’t perfect.”

Maple Leafs starting goaltender Jonathan Bernier allowed three goals on 13 shots before being replaced by James Reimer 48 seconds into the second period. Reimer made 18 stops. Khudobin made 34 saves.

The Maple Leafs, who scored only one goal on their recently completed four-game trip, continued their offensive struggles in the first five minutes of the game.

Kadri had an opening at the right post but steered the puck wide. Right winger Phil Kessel was in alone but was stopped by Khudobin.

“I don’t know what to make of it anymore,” Kessel said of the scoring drought.

The Hurricanes scored two goals 41 seconds apart to take a 2-0 lead in the first. Malone popped in the rebound on a shot by right winger Patrick Dwyer at 7:06 for his third goal of the season. Lindholm was allowed to skate in with little hindrance to notch his ninth of the season.

The Hurricanes put the puck in the net a third time but the goal was disallowed when it was ruled that there was incidental contact with Bernier.

The Hurricanes took a 3-0 lead 48 seconds into the second period when Staal swept in a backhand from the slot for his first goal of the game.

Reimer replaced Bernier in the Maple Leafs net after the goal.

NOTES: Maple Leafs D Stephane Robidas (upper body) did not play Monday and will not return until after the All-Star break. He has been playing with the injury since November. ... Leafs C Leo Komarov (shoulder) missed his fourth straight game, although he has resumed skating with the team. ... In the first meeting between the teams this season, at PNC Arena on Dec. 18, the Hurricanes snapped a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win that stopped Toronto’s six-game winning streak. The Hurricanes had scored one goal in each of the six games on the losing streak. ... The Hurricanes defeated the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Saturday to go 5-2-1 this month. ... After the game in Toronto, the Hurricanes will break for the All-Star Game and return with a home game against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Jan. 27. ... The Maple Leafs visit Ottawa on Wednesday for their final game before the break.