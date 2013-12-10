Preview: Hurricanes at Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers continue their five-game homestand Tuesday against the Carolina Hurricanes. Edmonton is 1-1-1 thus far, splitting the first two contests before dropping a 2-1 overtime decision to Calgary on Saturday. Taylor Hall earned the Oilers the point, scoring with 11 seconds remaining in the third period.

Carolina has little time to recover from a 2-0 loss at Vancouver in the opener of its four-game road trip on Monday. Justin Peters’ 24-save performance was not enough as the Hurricanes had their three-game winning streak snapped. Jeff Skinner, who was named the NHL’s First Star of the Week earlier in the day, failed to record a point for the second straight game after collecting six in his previous two contests.

TV: 9:30 p.m. ET, FSN (Carolina), RSN West (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE HURRICANES (13-13-5): Manny Malhotra received a standing ovation from the crowd at Rogers Arena prior to the start of Monday’s game. The veteran spent parts of three seasons with the Canucks before an eye injury forced management to shut him down for the campaign in 2012-13. “It’s a very special place to play, these are incredibly passionate fans,” Malhotra said. “It was a privilege to play in front of them.”

ABOUT THE OILERS (10-18-3): Hall has been red hot on Edmonton’s homestand, registering four goals and two assists in the three games. The 22-year-old, who recorded his fourth career hat trick on Thursday, tallied only twice in his previous 11 contests. Hall’s performance on the homestand thus far earned him Second Star of the Week honors from the league.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton could be without D Jeff Petry, who left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury.

2. Hurricanes captain Eric Staal had his four-game point streak snapped Monday.

3. Oilers LW David Perron has collected four goals and three assists during his five-game point streak.

